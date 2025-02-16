Red Sparks' hard-fought win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the V-League of professional volleyball, Jung Kwan Jang, who was on an 8-game winning streak, achieved a hard-fought victory today against Expressway Corporation.



Jung Kwan Jang's head coach, Ko Hee-jin, almost became an "X-man".



Reporter Lee Sung-hoon will explain the situation.



[Report]



Jung Kwan Jang shines whenever they are matched up against Expressway Corporation.



From the start of the first set, they showed a good start, hinting at an easy victory.



However, with a lead of 8-3, Red Sparks' coach Ko Hee-jin failed to dodge the ball, allowing the Hi-Pass to score.



[Commentary: "Ah! Coach Ko Hee-jin couldn't avoid it! They followed the ball, but wasn't able to make a play."]



From that moment on, Jung Kwan Jang continued to make errors, allowing 5 consecutive points and ultimately lost the first set.



Jung Kwan Jang managed to take the second set after a deuce, led by Bukilić, but in the third set, errors from key players like Mega caused them to fall behind again.



Coach Ko Hee-jin took a desperate measure by substituting the starters to give them a rest, and this strategy proved effective.



Recharged, Jung Kwan Jang successfully counterattacked in the fourth set, bringing the match to the final set.



Then, at the end of the fifth set, the problem-solver Mega scored consecutively with blocks and powerful hits, putting an end to the long match.



With this victory, Jung Kwan Jang extended their winning streak to 9 games, and is now chasing second-place Hyundai Construction by just 1 point.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



