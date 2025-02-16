News 9

Red Sparks' hard-fought win

입력 2025.02.16 (02:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the V-League of professional volleyball, Jung Kwan Jang, who was on an 8-game winning streak, achieved a hard-fought victory today against Expressway Corporation.

Jung Kwan Jang's head coach, Ko Hee-jin, almost became an "X-man".

Reporter Lee Sung-hoon will explain the situation.

[Report]

Jung Kwan Jang shines whenever they are matched up against Expressway Corporation.

From the start of the first set, they showed a good start, hinting at an easy victory.

However, with a lead of 8-3, Red Sparks' coach Ko Hee-jin failed to dodge the ball, allowing the Hi-Pass to score.

[Commentary: "Ah! Coach Ko Hee-jin couldn't avoid it! They followed the ball, but wasn't able to make a play."]

From that moment on, Jung Kwan Jang continued to make errors, allowing 5 consecutive points and ultimately lost the first set.

Jung Kwan Jang managed to take the second set after a deuce, led by Bukilić, but in the third set, errors from key players like Mega caused them to fall behind again.

Coach Ko Hee-jin took a desperate measure by substituting the starters to give them a rest, and this strategy proved effective.

Recharged, Jung Kwan Jang successfully counterattacked in the fourth set, bringing the match to the final set.

Then, at the end of the fifth set, the problem-solver Mega scored consecutively with blocks and powerful hits, putting an end to the long match.

With this victory, Jung Kwan Jang extended their winning streak to 9 games, and is now chasing second-place Hyundai Construction by just 1 point.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Red Sparks' hard-fought win
    • 입력 2025-02-16 02:43:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the V-League of professional volleyball, Jung Kwan Jang, who was on an 8-game winning streak, achieved a hard-fought victory today against Expressway Corporation.

Jung Kwan Jang's head coach, Ko Hee-jin, almost became an "X-man".

Reporter Lee Sung-hoon will explain the situation.

[Report]

Jung Kwan Jang shines whenever they are matched up against Expressway Corporation.

From the start of the first set, they showed a good start, hinting at an easy victory.

However, with a lead of 8-3, Red Sparks' coach Ko Hee-jin failed to dodge the ball, allowing the Hi-Pass to score.

[Commentary: "Ah! Coach Ko Hee-jin couldn't avoid it! They followed the ball, but wasn't able to make a play."]

From that moment on, Jung Kwan Jang continued to make errors, allowing 5 consecutive points and ultimately lost the first set.

Jung Kwan Jang managed to take the second set after a deuce, led by Bukilić, but in the third set, errors from key players like Mega caused them to fall behind again.

Coach Ko Hee-jin took a desperate measure by substituting the starters to give them a rest, and this strategy proved effective.

Recharged, Jung Kwan Jang successfully counterattacked in the fourth set, bringing the match to the final set.

Then, at the end of the fifth set, the problem-solver Mega scored consecutively with blocks and powerful hits, putting an end to the long match.

With this victory, Jung Kwan Jang extended their winning streak to 9 games, and is now chasing second-place Hyundai Construction by just 1 point.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
이성훈
이성훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

자동차도 관세 폭탄…트럼프 “4월 2일부터 부과”

자동차도 관세 폭탄…트럼프 “4월 2일부터 부과”
예고된 미국 ‘상호 관세’…<br>농산물 시장도 영향?

예고된 미국 ‘상호 관세’…농산물 시장도 영향?
조태용-홍장원 엇갈린 주장 …‘진실게임’ 이어지나

조태용-홍장원 엇갈린 주장 …‘진실게임’ 이어지나
[단독] 문상호 “노상원이 ‘나 못 믿나?’…10분 뒤 김용현 전화”

[단독] 문상호 “노상원이 ‘나 못 믿나?’…10분 뒤 김용현 전화”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.