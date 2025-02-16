Harbin Team Korea returns home

동영상 고정 취소

The South Korean national team has returned home triumphantly, after achieving the nation's record tie for the most gold medals in the history of the Winter Asian Games, and finishing second overall.



Having moved the hearts of the people, the South Korean team made their appearance at Incheon Airport.



Avvakumova won the country's first gold medal in biathlon.



Additionally, the women's curling team celebrated their perfect victory with a flawless record of ten wins. Their smiles beamed brighter than their bouquets as they commemorated their achievements in Harbin.



There was also a meaningful congratulatory gift. Shall we listen to it?



[Yoo In-chon / Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "I promise you that we will create sufficient support and training conditions so that winter sports can be significantly upgraded."]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!