S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm alliance

입력 2025.02.16 (23:18)

[Anchor]

A meeting of the foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States has taken place.

This is the first since the inauguration of the Trump administration's second term.

The two countries confirmed the strength of their alliance.

They also reaffirmed the goal of the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

The first report is by correspondent Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

The foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States, meeting for the first time since the inauguration of the Trump administration's second term, confirmed their trust in the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul emphasized that South Korea is the optimal ally by highlighting the achievements of investment in the U.S., while Secretary of State Rubio stressed trust in Acting President Choi Sang-mok and the strength of the alliance.

South Korea and the U.S. also confirmed the goal of "complete denuclearization of North Korea" and promised close consultations on North Korea issues.

In particular, the U.S. focused on reassuring South Korea regarding concerns of "Korea passing," which suggests that President Trump might bypass South Korea to engage with North Korea.

South Korea also conveyed its position regarding the U.S. tariff measures.

[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "We reaffirmed our unified direction on strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance, cooperating on North Korea, and expanding South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, and I believe that high-level communication between the two countries will become even closer based on this."]

In the subsequent meeting of the foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, the goal of complete denuclearization of North Korea was officially documented in a joint statement.

The joint statement also included "support for meaningful participation of Taiwan in appropriate international organizations," which is interpreted as reflecting the U.S. intention to counter China.

Minister Cho Tae-yul stated in his speech at the Munich Security Conference that it is possible to upgrade the South Korea-U.S. alliance while improving relations with China.

However, he mentioned that there are limits to what can be done in accepting China's demands regarding security issues.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Munich.

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

