Trump demands Ukraine's rare earths
Reports have emerged that the Trump administration has demanded half of Ukraine's rare earth minerals.
There are claims that this is Trump's style of negotiation, where one must pay an economic price to receive security guarantees.
Ukraine has expressed its refusal.
Yang Min-hyo reports.
[Report]
When President Trump brought up the topic of rare earth minerals, Ukraine's response was not negative.
[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb. 3: "They have great rare earth and I want security of the rare earth. And they're willing to do it."]
President Zelensky expected long-term military support from the U.S. along with economic investment through a mineral agreement.
However, Trump's negotiation card was different from what was expected.
In the draft agreement, he demanded 50% of the rare earth shares, which is a payment for the military support provided so far.
There was no clear explanation regarding 'future security guarantees.'
Instead, he argued that if U.S. assets are in Ukraine, Russia would not attack.
Ukraine has expressed its refusal.
There are no solid guarantees from the U.S. regarding security or investment.
[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "There are no very concrete things about security guarantees in this document and for me it is very important."]
Ukraine is rich not only in rare earth minerals essential for high-tech industries but also in key minerals such as titanium, lithium, and graphite.
Trump's negotiation tactics aim to extract 'economic compensation' from Ukraine through rare earths, while shifting the responsibility for Ukraine's security onto Europe, yet excluding Europe from the negotiation table.
As Europe expresses its opposition, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio and others are scheduled to meet with Russia and Ukraine soon in Saudi Arabia.
This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
