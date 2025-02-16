News 9

Trump demands Ukraine's rare earths

입력 2025.02.16 (23:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Reports have emerged that the Trump administration has demanded half of Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

There are claims that this is Trump's style of negotiation, where one must pay an economic price to receive security guarantees.

Ukraine has expressed its refusal.

Yang Min-hyo reports.

[Report]

When President Trump brought up the topic of rare earth minerals, Ukraine's response was not negative.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb. 3: "They have great rare earth and I want security of the rare earth. And they're willing to do it."]

President Zelensky expected long-term military support from the U.S. along with economic investment through a mineral agreement.

However, Trump's negotiation card was different from what was expected.

In the draft agreement, he demanded 50% of the rare earth shares, which is a payment for the military support provided so far.

There was no clear explanation regarding 'future security guarantees.'

Instead, he argued that if U.S. assets are in Ukraine, Russia would not attack.

Ukraine has expressed its refusal.

There are no solid guarantees from the U.S. regarding security or investment.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "There are no very concrete things about security guarantees in this document and for me it is very important."]

Ukraine is rich not only in rare earth minerals essential for high-tech industries but also in key minerals such as titanium, lithium, and graphite.

Trump's negotiation tactics aim to extract 'economic compensation' from Ukraine through rare earths, while shifting the responsibility for Ukraine's security onto Europe, yet excluding Europe from the negotiation table.

As Europe expresses its opposition, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio and others are scheduled to meet with Russia and Ukraine soon in Saudi Arabia.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump demands Ukraine's rare earths
    • 입력 2025-02-16 23:18:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Reports have emerged that the Trump administration has demanded half of Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

There are claims that this is Trump's style of negotiation, where one must pay an economic price to receive security guarantees.

Ukraine has expressed its refusal.

Yang Min-hyo reports.

[Report]

When President Trump brought up the topic of rare earth minerals, Ukraine's response was not negative.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb. 3: "They have great rare earth and I want security of the rare earth. And they're willing to do it."]

President Zelensky expected long-term military support from the U.S. along with economic investment through a mineral agreement.

However, Trump's negotiation card was different from what was expected.

In the draft agreement, he demanded 50% of the rare earth shares, which is a payment for the military support provided so far.

There was no clear explanation regarding 'future security guarantees.'

Instead, he argued that if U.S. assets are in Ukraine, Russia would not attack.

Ukraine has expressed its refusal.

There are no solid guarantees from the U.S. regarding security or investment.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "There are no very concrete things about security guarantees in this document and for me it is very important."]

Ukraine is rich not only in rare earth minerals essential for high-tech industries but also in key minerals such as titanium, lithium, and graphite.

Trump's negotiation tactics aim to extract 'economic compensation' from Ukraine through rare earths, while shifting the responsibility for Ukraine's security onto Europe, yet excluding Europe from the negotiation table.

As Europe expresses its opposition, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio and others are scheduled to meet with Russia and Ukraine soon in Saudi Arabia.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
양민효
양민효 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 “동맹 강화, 북 비핵화” 확인…‘중국 견제’ <br>동참은 과제

한미 “동맹 강화, 북 비핵화” 확인…‘중국 견제’ 동참은 과제
트럼프 “가혹한 부가세 사용국, 대미 관세와 비슷하게 여길 것”

트럼프 “가혹한 부가세 사용국, 대미 관세와 비슷하게 여길 것”
이번 주 추가 변론 기일 진행…증인 신문 어떻게?

이번 주 추가 변론 기일 진행…증인 신문 어떻게?
오늘부터 다시 기온 ‘뚝’…<br>한 주 내내 춥다

오늘부터 다시 기온 ‘뚝’…한 주 내내 춥다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.