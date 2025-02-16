News 9

Trump considers carbon tax

[Anchor]

Among the pressure cards of President Trump, there are some unexpected ones.

First, let's look at his recent remarks.

[President Trump/Davos Forum (Jan. 23): "I terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal. I call it the Green New Scam."]

He claims that the climate crisis is a lie and that eco-friendly policies are a scam.

In fact, he has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement and eliminated incentives for electric vehicles.

Despite this, the Trump administration is considering the introduction of a so-called carbon tax, which is quite different from its policy direction.

This tax is like a fine imposed on companies that emit a lot of carbon.

Ultimately, it means that if we do not reduce carbon emissions, our export products could become more expensive.

It could become a second tariff.

Preparation is necessary, right?

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has looked into the field.

[Report]

At first glance, there seems to be no significant difference, but this is not ordinary concrete.

It is called 'low-carbon concrete.'

The amount of cement used, which exceeds 200 kg per cubic meter, has been reduced to half.

[Ko Jeong-won/Senior Researcher, Daewoo Engineering & Construction: "(Ordinary concrete) generates about 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide, but (low-carbon concrete) can reduce about 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide."]

Looking at South Korea's greenhouse gas emissions, the industrial sector accounts for the largest share at 38%.

This is due to the high proportions of steel, cement, and petrochemicals.

Conversely, it is also an 'opportunity industry' for carbon reduction.

The power generation sector is a case in point.

This facility, which looks like a large tower, captures carbon emitted from coal power generation.

The captured carbon can be used in the production of carbonated beverages, among other things.

These technologies are directly linked to profitability.

Europe is expected to impose a kind of tariff based on carbon emissions starting next year, and there are analyses suggesting that the burden on domestic industries could exceed 8 trillion won.

This means that without carbon reduction technology, South Korean export products will become more expensive.

Even the Trump administration, which claimed that the 'climate crisis is a scam,' is maintaining its policy of introducing a carbon tax.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned in a confirmation hearing last month that it could be "an idea that could be part of a tariff program."

This suggests that it could be utilized like a second tariff.

[Hwang Jun-seok/Researcher, Korea International Trade Association: "Through low-carbon transition, once technology development is achieved, new green markets and such markets will be formed. Our country should also aim to seize new markets utilizing this...."]

The global 'climate tech' market is projected to reach 200 trillion won by 2032.

This is the reason not to hastily withdraw from the competition in eco-friendly technology.

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

