U.S. egg prices soar

[Anchor]

Recently in the United States, the price of eggs has skyrocketed due to the spread of avian influenza.

Amidst egg hoarding, more households are raising chickens, and even hen rental services have emerged.

Kim Hye-joo reports.

[Report]

People at large supermarkets are rushing to buy multiple boxes of eggs.

Outside the store, a line has formed for purchasing eggs.

This is the scene in the United States, where egg prices have recently soared due to the spread of avian influenza.

As of last month, the price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. was $4.95, nearly double compared to a year ago.

The price of a single egg is approaching 600 won in our currency.

With concerns about shortages, more people are buying chickens to source their own eggs.

[Chicken Buyer: "The price of eggs has gone up a lot. It's too expensive. Raising chickens might be cheaper."]

A hen rental service has also emerged targeting these individuals.

The service involves renting a small chicken coop and two chickens, which are returned after six months.

It is said that this can yield 8 to 14 eggs per week, but opinions are divided on whether it is an efficient choice.

This is because there are additional costs for chicken feed, and labor is also required to manage the coop.

[David Anderson/Texas A&M University Professor: "From a dollars and cents standpoint, you know it probably doesn't work. But I think there's a lot of non-monetary benefits from this that people enjoy. You know the how do you take some pride in producing this yourself."]

With forecasts suggesting that egg prices in the U.S. may rise another 20% over the next year, theft incidents targeting egg transport trucks have occurred in some areas experiencing egg shortages.

KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

