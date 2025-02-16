News 9

Cold waves return

[Anchor]

The weather that felt like early spring is returning to mid-winter.

Tomorrow (2.17), the perceived temperature on the way to work is expected to drop to around minus 10 degrees, and the cold will continue throughout this week.

In particular, the East Coast region is very dry, raising concerns about wildfires.

Kim Min-kyung, our meteorological specialist.

[Report]

With the spring-like weather, children also ventured out for a walk in the city park.

Today (2.16), the midday temperature in Seoul reached 9.7 degrees, and citizens' clothing became noticeably lighter.

As the cold eased, the concentration of fine dust increased, rising to four times the usual level at times during the day.

This weather will change drastically overnight.

A cold continental high-pressure system is expanding from the northwest, sweeping away fine dust with the cold wind, and temperatures will drop significantly overnight.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature in Seoul will be minus 4 degrees, and Busan will also drop to 0 degrees.

With strong cold winds blowing, the perceived temperature on the way to work will mostly fall to around minus 10 degrees.

A cold wave advisory has been issued again for the mountainous regions of Gangwon.

The intensity of the cold is not expected to ease easily and is projected to continue throughout this week.

[Nam Min-ji/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "The pressure system in the eastern part of our country is stagnant, while cold air is continuously descending from the northwest through the continental high-pressure system, leading to prolonged cold."]

As the cold northwesterly winds cross the mountains, the East Coast region will become even drier.

The dry warning has been expanded inland, and in some areas, it has been upgraded to a dry alert.

The Meteorological Administration has warned that strong winds will continue until the day after tomorrow (2.18) and urged special caution as small sparks can lead to large wildfires.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

