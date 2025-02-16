Probe underway on Busan resort fire

News 9

[Anchor]

A joint detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire at the construction site of a resort in Busan, which resulted in the deaths of six workers.

It has been confirmed that the fire started around the piping on the first floor of Building B, where the deceased workers were found.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the details.

[Report]

Police, fire officials, and representatives from the National Forensic Service enter the resort building.

The location where the deceased workers were found is actually the first floor of Building B, which is three stories high.

The on-site investigation, which began at 10:30 AM, lasted about two hours, focusing on the area where the fatalities occurred.

The police confirmed that the fire initially started around the piping in the piping management room on the first floor of Building B.

At the time, welding work was being conducted on the piping, and it is presumed that sparks from the welding ignited the combustible materials nearby.

The police also collected and are analyzing ten items of evidence, including mobile phones, safety helmets, and vests, believed to belong to the workers.

It is expected that the investigation will also clarify whether fire safety facilities, such as sprinklers, were operational at the time of the fire.

The Busan Employment and Labor Office is also investigating whether there were violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act by the construction company, Samjung E&C, and the subcontractors.

All of the deceased workers are identified as belonging to subcontractors, but it is difficult to ascertain their exact affiliations, as some were day laborers.

[Park Dae-soo/Head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Busan Gijang Police Station: "Due to a lack of personnel, there are also people who came from labor offices. The CEO of the subcontractor is in a situation where they can't confirm if the person is an employee from the company."]

The police plan to conduct autopsies on all the deceased tomorrow (2.17) to determine the exact cause of death.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

