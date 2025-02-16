Chain collision in Jungwon Tunnel

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (2.16) at noon, a chain collision accident occurred in the Jungwon Tunnel on the Central Inland Expressway, resulting in a fire.



Nine people, including drivers, were injured, and traffic in the area was severely congested for about two hours.



For more on the incident, reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports.



[Report]



Inside the dark tunnel, bright flames can be seen between the vehicles.



Thick black smoke is also spreading throughout the area.



Drivers are getting out of their cars to assess the situation.



Around 11:50 AM today, a chain collision accident occurred in the Jungwon Tunnel heading towards Yangpyeong on the Central Inland Expressway.



Four passenger cars collided in the first lane of the tunnel, and a fire broke out due to the impact of the accident.



As a result of this accident, nine people, including drivers, were injured or taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



[Kim Hak-bae/Chungbuk Provincial Police Highway Patrol 10th District: "The fire was raging in the engine area of the accident vehicles. It was an urgent situation where there could be multiple casualties, so we completely blocked the tunnel..."]



The vehicle fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, but two subsequent accidents occurred, leading to severe congestion in the area for about two hours.



[Jeon Min-kyu/Witness: "There was a sudden stop, causing a jam, and it was chaotic. The vehicles all turned around on the emergency road..."]



The police believe that the accident occurred because vehicles could not reduce their speed in the congested area and are investigating the exact circumstances.



Black smoke is continuously coming out of a residential window.



Around 1:50 PM today, a fire broke out in a multiplex housing in Mapo-gu, Seoul.



[Witness: "'There was a 'bang' sound and smoke... After a while, flames started to rise."]



Two residents were injured in this fire and were taken to the hospital.



The fire department is currently investigating the exact cause of the fire.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!