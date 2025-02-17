Court orders MBC to pay damages

동영상 고정 취소

The Supreme Court has confirmed a ruling ordering MBC to pay 30 million won to TV Chosun Vice President Bang Jung-oh in damages related to the report on the late Jang Ja-yeon.



The Supreme Court’s First Division upheld the lower court's partial ruling in favor of Bang against MBC and the production team of PD Note on Jan. 23.



Previously, both the first and second-instance courts ruled that MBC’s report, which claimed that Bang was with Jang the day before her death, was false.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!