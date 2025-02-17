News 9

PPP demands DP apology

2025.02.17

[Anchor]

Now, let's move on to news from the political arena.

The People Power Party (PPP) has demanded an apology from the Democratic Party (DP) for leading the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

A heated debate also erupted between the ruling and opposition parties over DP leader Lee Jae-myung’s proposal to reform the inheritance tax.

Lee Yoon-woo reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party has urged the Democratic Party, which led the impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, to apologize.

They argued that despite pressing issues such as tariff policies, Han, a trade expert, remains absent, preventing him from even speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Regarding the Constitutional Court’s upcoming first hearing on Han’s impeachment trial this week, the PPP urged the court to first determine whether the National Assembly's impeachment motion was unlawful.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The court should first review whether the impeachment motion is valid before proceeding with the hearings. However, it has decided to hold hearings first, which is a reversal of the proper process."]

On the issue of inheritance tax reform, the PPP said they couldn't amend the law due to the DP's opposition last year and criticized Lee of using the "tax cuts for the rich" narrative to stir class conflict.

While emphasizing the need to lower the highest corporate tax rate, the PPP also expressed openness to first discussing an expansion of tax deductions.

[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Spokesperson: "(If the Democratic Party) changes their mind and considers increasing tax deductions to ease the burden on the middle class, we welcome it. We are ready to promptly discuss the matter."]

The Democratic Party responded by accusing the ruling party of lying.

They argued that the failure to amend the inheritance tax law was due to the ruling party's focus solely on lowering the highest tax rate.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The People Power Party has only focused on tax cuts for the super-rich. Lowering the highest inheritance tax rate would not have applied to the working class and middle class."]

They also urged the People Power Party to stop shaking the Constitutional Court and to uphold the Constitution and judicial order.

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

