News 9

DP claims attempted power cut

입력 2025.02.17 (00:20)

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has released CCTV footage, claiming there was an attempt to cut off electricity to the National Assembly during the emergency martial law.

The People Power Party responded that this is a ridiculous story.

This is Bang Jun-won reporting.

[Report]

About five minutes after the proposal to lift the emergency martial law passed the National Assembly's plenary session.

The military personnel lowered the barrier in the basement level 1 of the National Assembly.

The electricity was cut off for about five minutes, and the Democratic Party stated that the reality of the operation to paralyze the National Assembly has been revealed, urging an investigation.

[Han Byung-do/Member of the National Assembly's Special Committee on National Investigation/Democratic Party: "It has been confirmed that the electricity cut-off measure, which had only been mentioned through military documents and some testimonies, actually took place during the emergency martial law."]

Furthermore, the Democratic Party claimed that the so-called 'Noh Sang-won notebook,' Kim Keon-hee, and Myung Tae-kyun are all connected.

They reiterated their commitment to processing the special prosecution bill to clarify the motives behind the emergency martial law.

They also demanded the expulsion of President Yoon Suk Yeol from the People Power Party.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Considering that the emergency martial law was declared the day after Myung Tae-kyun revealed the golden phone on Dec. 3, there is circumstantial evidence that Kim Keon-hee was involved in the Dec. 3 emergency martial law..."]

The People Power Party rebutted, calling it a ridiculous story and an unfounded claim.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I would like to say that this is nothing more than a delusional novel based on content that is not even included in the indictment."]

The legal team for President Yoon also pointed out that the electricity cut-off was already testified to have been ordered by former Commander Kwak Jong-geun, calling it "distortion and manipulation of facts."

Meanwhile, regarding the anti-impeachment rally held in Gwangju yesterday, the Democratic Party criticized how one can defend martial law in Gwangju, where thousands died and were injured due to illegal martial law, while the People Power Party responded by saying not to label citizens with freedom of expression as far-right forces and to stop dividing the region.

This is KBS News Bang Jun-won.

