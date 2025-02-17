Yoon's hearing schedule

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will also cover the schedule for President Yoon's impeachment trial.



The 9th hearing will take place the day after tomorrow (2.18), on Tuesday.



The 10th hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, but President Yoon's side has requested a postponement, citing a conflict with a criminal trial schedule, so it will be interesting to see if the Constitutional Court accepts this request.



Kang Pu-reun reports.



[Report]



The additional hearing dates designated by the Constitutional Court are Feb. 18 and Feb. 20.



First, during the 9th hearing on Feb.18, there will be a two-hour session for both sides to present their positions on the grounds for impeachment, along with evidence examination.



At the 10th hearing on Feb. 20, witness testimonies will be conducted for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho.



In the case of Prime Minister Han, a previous witness application was rejected, but it seems that President Yoon's side's strong objections to the rejection and the trial proceedings have been accepted.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Representative of President Yoon: "If the current proceedings continue, the legal team will have no choice but to make a serious decision."]



During Prime Minister Han's witness testimony, the legality of the Cabinet meeting on the day of the martial law will be a point of contention, while former Deputy Director Hong's testimony is expected to focus on discrepancies in statements with National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong regarding the 'arrest team allegations.'



Police Chief Cho Ji-ho is also implicated in the arrest team allegations, but there is a possibility he may not attend again due to his battle with cancer.



However, since this is an additional testimony after careful consideration, the Constitutional Court is expected to strictly adhere to the 1 hour and 30 minutes allotted for witness testimonies and limit questions that stray from the main issues.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court - Lee Geum-kyu/Representative of the National Assembly's impeachment team: "Is there a particular need to ask? (Yes, I believe it relates to the motivation for declaring martial law.) Isn't that somewhat unrelated to the motivation?"]



[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice/Feb. 13: "How can you ask questions in such a way that it seems like you are forcing an answer by cutting off the context and saying, 'What does it mean to ask for support from outside'?"]



Meanwhile, President Yoon's side has requested a postponement of the 10th hearing on Feb. 20, citing a conflict with the first preparatory hearing for the criminal trial, and there is a possibility that the Constitutional Court may accept this request.



KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



