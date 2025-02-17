Presidential office on deepfake

동영상 고정 취소

At the rally supporting the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol held in Gwangju yesterday, a so-called 'deepfake' video featuring the faces of the presidential couple appeared, prompting the presidential office to announce legal action.



In a notice, the presidential office stated that the video is a clear insult to the sitting president and that they will take all necessary measures, including legal action, against those involved in producing and distributing the video.



