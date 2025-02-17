Medical school quota debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, we are now in mid-February.



We need to finalize the medical school admission quota for next year.



However, discussions have not even begun.



Although a committee to determine the scale of medical personnel was proposed, it is facing difficulties even in its formation.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the details.



[Report]



The government plans to finalize the medical school admission quota for next year by the end of this month.



[Lee Joo-ho/Deputy Prime Minister/Jan. 10: "At the very least, we believe we must do this by February."]



However, the medical community has rejected the government's proposal for dialogue, and progress remains stalled.



The government's position is that the number of doctors should increase by 2,000 each year, but this figure continues to be a source of conflict and controversy.



Ultimately, a decision to make a committee to estimate the appropriate scale of medical personnel was made, and a public hearing was held, but the claims of stakeholders were conflicting.



The medical community argues that more than half of the committee should be composed of doctors and that independence must be secured.



[Kim Ki-joo/Vice Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Korean Hospital Association: "It is essential to actively consider the opinions and experiences of those working in the medical and educational fields."]



On the other hand, patient, consumer groups, and health experts believe that both suppliers and consumers should participate in equal proportions.



[Jeong Hyung-seon/Professor of Health Administration at Yonsei University: "In a situation where the entire medical association perceives and acts on the interests of medical school quotas, it is difficult to ensure objectivity."]



There were also differing opinions on whether the committee's role should be as a decision-making body with final authority or as a deliberative and advisory body.



In the meantime, Kim Taek-woo, president of the Korean Medical Association, is scheduled to meet with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik tomorrow (2.17) to discuss solutions to the conflict between the government and the medical community.



This is Jeong Yeon-wook from KBS News.



