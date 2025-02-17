News 9

Victims of junta seek justice

입력 2025.02.17 (01:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The "turning blue" operation incident, in which university students involved in the pro-democracy movement were forcibly conscripted and coerced into so-called 'informant' activities.

The victims are still in the process of filing compensation lawsuits against the state.

The government has not implemented the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for three years.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jun-hwi, who was the president of the engineering student council at Yonsei University in 1980.

He says he was arrested by the police for participating in student protests, was assaulted, and sent to the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan.

[Lee Jun-hwi/Victim of the military junta's "turning blue" operation: "At that time, I was in a lot of pain and it was a bit difficult to walk. But they just sent me to the military. Still, the training continued...."]

The "turning blue" operation sent those involved in student movements to the military.

Before his discharge, he was detained in the security command's counterintelligence division and was forced to engage in mole activities.

[Lee Jun-hwi/Victim of the military junta's "turning blue" operation: "You could just die on Jeokgeunsan and no one would know. (When you're in a forced downward dog position), if you collapse, they would come again and kick several times...."]

Lee filed a compensation lawsuit against state violence last July.

This is because the application period for truth verification by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission ended in December 2022.

During the lawsuit process, the military legal officer from the government simply assessed Lee's case by saying, "The duty of national defense is something everyone must fulfill."

He even shifted the responsibility to Lee, the victim, asking, "Why didn't you apply for truth verification?"

Three years ago, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended the establishment of an investigative body and the enactment of special laws regarding the "turning blue" operation to the Ministry of National Defense, but it has still not been implemented.

[Choi Jeong-kyu/Lawyer/Law Firm Wongok: "(Rather than making efforts to implement the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission) government agencies are submitting secondary victimization responses that further hurt the victims in individual cases...."]

By October last year, the government has not been able to implement even half of the recommendations from the second Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was launched five years ago.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Victims of junta seek justice
    • 입력 2025-02-17 01:03:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The "turning blue" operation incident, in which university students involved in the pro-democracy movement were forcibly conscripted and coerced into so-called 'informant' activities.

The victims are still in the process of filing compensation lawsuits against the state.

The government has not implemented the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for three years.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jun-hwi, who was the president of the engineering student council at Yonsei University in 1980.

He says he was arrested by the police for participating in student protests, was assaulted, and sent to the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan.

[Lee Jun-hwi/Victim of the military junta's "turning blue" operation: "At that time, I was in a lot of pain and it was a bit difficult to walk. But they just sent me to the military. Still, the training continued...."]

The "turning blue" operation sent those involved in student movements to the military.

Before his discharge, he was detained in the security command's counterintelligence division and was forced to engage in mole activities.

[Lee Jun-hwi/Victim of the military junta's "turning blue" operation: "You could just die on Jeokgeunsan and no one would know. (When you're in a forced downward dog position), if you collapse, they would come again and kick several times...."]

Lee filed a compensation lawsuit against state violence last July.

This is because the application period for truth verification by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission ended in December 2022.

During the lawsuit process, the military legal officer from the government simply assessed Lee's case by saying, "The duty of national defense is something everyone must fulfill."

He even shifted the responsibility to Lee, the victim, asking, "Why didn't you apply for truth verification?"

Three years ago, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended the establishment of an investigative body and the enactment of special laws regarding the "turning blue" operation to the Ministry of National Defense, but it has still not been implemented.

[Choi Jeong-kyu/Lawyer/Law Firm Wongok: "(Rather than making efforts to implement the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission) government agencies are submitting secondary victimization responses that further hurt the victims in individual cases...."]

By October last year, the government has not been able to implement even half of the recommendations from the second Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was launched five years ago.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 “동맹 강화, 북 비핵화” 확인…‘중국 견제’ <br>동참은 과제

한미 “동맹 강화, 북 비핵화” 확인…‘중국 견제’ 동참은 과제
트럼프 “가혹한 부가세 사용국, 대미 관세와 비슷하게 여길 것”

트럼프 “가혹한 부가세 사용국, 대미 관세와 비슷하게 여길 것”
이번 주 추가 변론 기일 진행…증인 신문 어떻게?

이번 주 추가 변론 기일 진행…증인 신문 어떻게?
오늘부터 다시 기온 ‘뚝’…<br>한 주 내내 춥다

오늘부터 다시 기온 ‘뚝’…한 주 내내 춥다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.