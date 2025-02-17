Victims of junta seek justice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The "turning blue" operation incident, in which university students involved in the pro-democracy movement were forcibly conscripted and coerced into so-called 'informant' activities.



The victims are still in the process of filing compensation lawsuits against the state.



The government has not implemented the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for three years.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.



[Report]



Lee Jun-hwi, who was the president of the engineering student council at Yonsei University in 1980.



He says he was arrested by the police for participating in student protests, was assaulted, and sent to the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan.



[Lee Jun-hwi/Victim of the military junta's "turning blue" operation: "At that time, I was in a lot of pain and it was a bit difficult to walk. But they just sent me to the military. Still, the training continued...."]



The "turning blue" operation sent those involved in student movements to the military.



Before his discharge, he was detained in the security command's counterintelligence division and was forced to engage in mole activities.



[Lee Jun-hwi/Victim of the military junta's "turning blue" operation: "You could just die on Jeokgeunsan and no one would know. (When you're in a forced downward dog position), if you collapse, they would come again and kick several times...."]



Lee filed a compensation lawsuit against state violence last July.



This is because the application period for truth verification by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission ended in December 2022.



During the lawsuit process, the military legal officer from the government simply assessed Lee's case by saying, "The duty of national defense is something everyone must fulfill."



He even shifted the responsibility to Lee, the victim, asking, "Why didn't you apply for truth verification?"



Three years ago, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended the establishment of an investigative body and the enactment of special laws regarding the "turning blue" operation to the Ministry of National Defense, but it has still not been implemented.



[Choi Jeong-kyu/Lawyer/Law Firm Wongok: "(Rather than making efforts to implement the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission) government agencies are submitting secondary victimization responses that further hurt the victims in individual cases...."]



By October last year, the government has not been able to implement even half of the recommendations from the second Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was launched five years ago.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



