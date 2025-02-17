18 dead in New Delhi stampede

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another stampede incident occurred in India following last month.



At a train station in the capital New Delhi, 18 people lost their lives as passengers rushed to board a train heading to a religious festival.



This is a report from KBS correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.



[Report]



At the train station in New Delhi, India, people are pushing each other to board the train.



As the entrance is blocked, they even push children through the window.



Just a few hours earlier, a stampede occurred at the same location with thousands of people, yet the same scene is unfolding again.



So far, 18 people, including three children, have died in this stampede.



[Shira Devi/Victim's Mother-in-law: "At that time, a stampede occurred, and my daughter-in-law lost her life in that accident."]



The boarding area was so crowded with people waiting for the train to the religious festival that there was no room to move.



Suddenly, as the train boarding area changed, the crowd began to panic, and someone lost their footing.



[Upadhyay/Indian Railways Spokesperson: "A passenger slipped on the overpass leading to the platform, causing those following to fall in a chain reaction, resulting in this tragic accident."]



Since Jan. 13, the world's largest religious event, the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival, has been taking place in India.



At the end of last month, 30 people died in a stampede near the bathing area.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!