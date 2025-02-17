Yun Dong-ju's death remembered

News 9

[Anchor]

Today (2.16) marks the 80th anniversary of the death of independence activist and poet Yun Dong-ju, who passed away at the age of 29 in a Japanese prison.

Today, the university in Japan where poet Yun was studying at the time of his arrest awarded him an honorary doctorate, reflecting their remorse for not being able to protect him.

In Tokyo, reporter Hwang Jin-woo.

[Report]

Young Yun Dong-ju was arrested in July 1943 in Kyoto, Japan.

He was accused of attempting to create an atmosphere for Korean independence through armed uprising by Korean students studying abroad.

At that time, Yun was studying English literature at Doshisha University in Kyoto.

In front of the poetry monument installed on campus in his honor, visitors continue to come to remember him.

[Sameshima Sayaka/Visitor to Yun Dong-ju's Memorial: "The ability to see the world beautifully and to cherish it is indeed very special…."]

Yun's health deteriorated during his 1 year and 7 months of imprisonment, and he passed away on Feb. 16, 1945, just half a year before Korea's liberation.

On the 80th anniversary of his death, Doshisha University awarded Yun an honorary Doctor of Cultural Studies degree.

[Yun In-seok/Nephew of Yun Dong-ju: "I believe that walking the path given to us while looking up at the sky and living a life without shame is the path that he wished for."]

The university explained that this decision reflects their remorse for not being able to protect Yun Dong-ju at that time.

[Kohara Katsuhiro/President of Doshisha University: "Although the university should have provided opportunities to nurture his talents, we were unable to fulfill what Yun Dong-ju desired."]

This year marks the 80th anniversary of liberation and the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations, and efforts to confront the past while looking towards the future are continuing step by step.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

