Anyang stuns Ulsan with late goal

In the K League 1 of professional football, Anyang, which has risen to the first division for the first time since its founding, achieved a historic victory by defeating the defending champion Ulsan with a dramatic header goal from Mota in stoppage time of the second half.



Amid the lively performance of the brass band and the warm spring breeze, the footsteps of football fans continue to flow endlessly.



Both the fans of Ulsan, aiming to maintain their throne for the fourth consecutive season, and Anyang, who successfully promoted to the first division for the first time, had excited expressions.



["Ulsan, let’s go for four consecutive wins~ Vamos~~"]



["Anyang! Anyang! Crush Ulsan!"]



After returning from last week's Asian Champions League match, Ulsan placed their new signing Heo Yool at the forefront and led the attack.



Anyang, which effectively blocked Ulsan's relentless offensive, turned the tide with a dramatic header from Mota in stoppage time of the second half.



With Mota's historic winning goal, who was the top scorer in the second division, Anyang secured their first points and first victory in K League 1 away against Ulsan.



With solid defense and counterattacks, Anyang pulled off a major upset against Ulsan and has emerged as a dark horse this season.



[Ryu Byeong-hoon/FC Anyang Manager: "Last year, we struggled with "stalling football," but this year, we will play "zombie football" that doesn’t crumble and will make our opponents struggle."]



Jeonbuk's coach Poyet, who made his K League debut, reported his first victory with a 2-1 comeback win against Gimcheon Sangmu.



'The King of Daegu' Cesinha scored a fantastic long-range goal in the dying moments of the second half, becoming the hero of the 2-1 comeback victory.



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



