News 9

Anyang stuns Ulsan with late goal

입력 2025.02.17 (01:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the K League 1 of professional football, Anyang, which has risen to the first division for the first time since its founding, achieved a historic victory by defeating the defending champion Ulsan with a dramatic header goal from Mota in stoppage time of the second half.

Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.

[Report]

Amid the lively performance of the brass band and the warm spring breeze, the footsteps of football fans continue to flow endlessly.

Both the fans of Ulsan, aiming to maintain their throne for the fourth consecutive season, and Anyang, who successfully promoted to the first division for the first time, had excited expressions.

["Ulsan, let’s go for four consecutive wins~ Vamos~~"]

["Anyang! Anyang! Crush Ulsan!"]

After returning from last week's Asian Champions League match, Ulsan placed their new signing Heo Yool at the forefront and led the attack.

Anyang, which effectively blocked Ulsan's relentless offensive, turned the tide with a dramatic header from Mota in stoppage time of the second half.

With Mota's historic winning goal, who was the top scorer in the second division, Anyang secured their first points and first victory in K League 1 away against Ulsan.

With solid defense and counterattacks, Anyang pulled off a major upset against Ulsan and has emerged as a dark horse this season.

[Ryu Byeong-hoon/FC Anyang Manager: "Last year, we struggled with "stalling football," but this year, we will play "zombie football" that doesn’t crumble and will make our opponents struggle."]

Jeonbuk's coach Poyet, who made his K League debut, reported his first victory with a 2-1 comeback win against Gimcheon Sangmu.

'The King of Daegu' Cesinha scored a fantastic long-range goal in the dying moments of the second half, becoming the hero of the 2-1 comeback victory.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Anyang stuns Ulsan with late goal
    • 입력 2025-02-17 01:28:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the K League 1 of professional football, Anyang, which has risen to the first division for the first time since its founding, achieved a historic victory by defeating the defending champion Ulsan with a dramatic header goal from Mota in stoppage time of the second half.

Reporter Son Ki-seong reports.

[Report]

Amid the lively performance of the brass band and the warm spring breeze, the footsteps of football fans continue to flow endlessly.

Both the fans of Ulsan, aiming to maintain their throne for the fourth consecutive season, and Anyang, who successfully promoted to the first division for the first time, had excited expressions.

["Ulsan, let’s go for four consecutive wins~ Vamos~~"]

["Anyang! Anyang! Crush Ulsan!"]

After returning from last week's Asian Champions League match, Ulsan placed their new signing Heo Yool at the forefront and led the attack.

Anyang, which effectively blocked Ulsan's relentless offensive, turned the tide with a dramatic header from Mota in stoppage time of the second half.

With Mota's historic winning goal, who was the top scorer in the second division, Anyang secured their first points and first victory in K League 1 away against Ulsan.

With solid defense and counterattacks, Anyang pulled off a major upset against Ulsan and has emerged as a dark horse this season.

[Ryu Byeong-hoon/FC Anyang Manager: "Last year, we struggled with "stalling football," but this year, we will play "zombie football" that doesn’t crumble and will make our opponents struggle."]

Jeonbuk's coach Poyet, who made his K League debut, reported his first victory with a 2-1 comeback win against Gimcheon Sangmu.

'The King of Daegu' Cesinha scored a fantastic long-range goal in the dying moments of the second half, becoming the hero of the 2-1 comeback victory.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
손기성
손기성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 “동맹 강화, 북 비핵화” 확인…‘중국 견제’ <br>동참은 과제

한미 “동맹 강화, 북 비핵화” 확인…‘중국 견제’ 동참은 과제
트럼프 “가혹한 부가세 사용국, 대미 관세와 비슷하게 여길 것”

트럼프 “가혹한 부가세 사용국, 대미 관세와 비슷하게 여길 것”
이번 주 추가 변론 기일 진행…증인 신문 어떻게?

이번 주 추가 변론 기일 진행…증인 신문 어떻게?
오늘부터 다시 기온 ‘뚝’…<br>한 주 내내 춥다

오늘부터 다시 기온 ‘뚝’…한 주 내내 춥다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.