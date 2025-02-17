Lee Jung-hoo aims to prove himself

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo, who has returned from an unexpected shoulder injury, is in full preparation for his second season in the big leagues.



This season, he has expressed a strong determination to break his "last prejudice" in his baseball life.



Our reporter Lee Mu-hyung met him in Arizona.



[Report]



Under the strong sun of Arizona, Lee Jung-hoo is in the midst of outfield defense training.



His sprinting and backhand catches using his left shoulder, which was the site of his surgery, are both smooth.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "My (physical condition) is better now than when I left the country, and the weather is so nice that I think I've improved even more in this good environment."]



His physical condition is already at its peak, to the point where he could play in a game right now.



[Bob Melvin/San Francisco Giants Manager: "He's ready to play. He wants to play a game today. So he's been waiting for this for a while. He's always in good condition but in particular now."]



Expectations remain high.



Manager Melvin of the San Francisco Giants is considering placing Lee Jung-hoo in the third spot in the batting order, and in response, Lee Jung-hoo is swinging the bat with more intensity than ever.



["Oh, it’s not just an injury; it’s just from swinging…. It doesn’t matter what batting order I’m in because there are things I need to do when I'm in that spot."]



In this second season, excuses and mistakes will no longer be easily tolerated.



Lee Jung-hoo has vowed not to succumb to the prejudice that it would be difficult for him to succeed in Major League Baseball.



[Lee Jung-hoo: "Since I have lived as my father’s son, I have worked hard since I was young to not be defeated by such prejudices and views, so I really think that if I break that prejudice and view this year, there will no longer be such prejudices and views against me…."]



["(We can feel your determination) I have to work hard."]



Having become stronger after overcoming trials, Lee Jung-hoo is set to prove himself in his second year in the big leagues.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.



