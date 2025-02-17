Lee Jung-hoo aims to prove himself
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Lee Jung-hoo, who has returned from an unexpected shoulder injury, is in full preparation for his second season in the big leagues.
This season, he has expressed a strong determination to break his "last prejudice" in his baseball life.
Our reporter Lee Mu-hyung met him in Arizona.
[Report]
Under the strong sun of Arizona, Lee Jung-hoo is in the midst of outfield defense training.
His sprinting and backhand catches using his left shoulder, which was the site of his surgery, are both smooth.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "My (physical condition) is better now than when I left the country, and the weather is so nice that I think I've improved even more in this good environment."]
His physical condition is already at its peak, to the point where he could play in a game right now.
[Bob Melvin/San Francisco Giants Manager: "He's ready to play. He wants to play a game today. So he's been waiting for this for a while. He's always in good condition but in particular now."]
Expectations remain high.
Manager Melvin of the San Francisco Giants is considering placing Lee Jung-hoo in the third spot in the batting order, and in response, Lee Jung-hoo is swinging the bat with more intensity than ever.
["Oh, it’s not just an injury; it’s just from swinging…. It doesn’t matter what batting order I’m in because there are things I need to do when I'm in that spot."]
In this second season, excuses and mistakes will no longer be easily tolerated.
Lee Jung-hoo has vowed not to succumb to the prejudice that it would be difficult for him to succeed in Major League Baseball.
[Lee Jung-hoo: "Since I have lived as my father’s son, I have worked hard since I was young to not be defeated by such prejudices and views, so I really think that if I break that prejudice and view this year, there will no longer be such prejudices and views against me…."]
["(We can feel your determination) I have to work hard."]
Having become stronger after overcoming trials, Lee Jung-hoo is set to prove himself in his second year in the big leagues.
This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jung-hoo aims to prove himself
-
- 입력 2025-02-17 01:36:46
- 수정2025-02-17 01:37:16
Lee Jung-hoo, who has returned from an unexpected shoulder injury, is in full preparation for his second season in the big leagues.
This season, he has expressed a strong determination to break his "last prejudice" in his baseball life.
Our reporter Lee Mu-hyung met him in Arizona.
[Report]
Under the strong sun of Arizona, Lee Jung-hoo is in the midst of outfield defense training.
His sprinting and backhand catches using his left shoulder, which was the site of his surgery, are both smooth.
[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "My (physical condition) is better now than when I left the country, and the weather is so nice that I think I've improved even more in this good environment."]
His physical condition is already at its peak, to the point where he could play in a game right now.
[Bob Melvin/San Francisco Giants Manager: "He's ready to play. He wants to play a game today. So he's been waiting for this for a while. He's always in good condition but in particular now."]
Expectations remain high.
Manager Melvin of the San Francisco Giants is considering placing Lee Jung-hoo in the third spot in the batting order, and in response, Lee Jung-hoo is swinging the bat with more intensity than ever.
["Oh, it’s not just an injury; it’s just from swinging…. It doesn’t matter what batting order I’m in because there are things I need to do when I'm in that spot."]
In this second season, excuses and mistakes will no longer be easily tolerated.
Lee Jung-hoo has vowed not to succumb to the prejudice that it would be difficult for him to succeed in Major League Baseball.
[Lee Jung-hoo: "Since I have lived as my father’s son, I have worked hard since I was young to not be defeated by such prejudices and views, so I really think that if I break that prejudice and view this year, there will no longer be such prejudices and views against me…."]
["(We can feel your determination) I have to work hard."]
Having become stronger after overcoming trials, Lee Jung-hoo is set to prove himself in his second year in the big leagues.
This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.
-
-
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr이무형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.