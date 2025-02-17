Retired athletes boost winter sports

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The recently concluded Harbin Asian Winter Games raised expectations for snow sports.



This time, retired national team athletes took to the snowy fields of Pyeongchang to expand the base of snow sports.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



Just ten years ago, the snow sports scene was almost barren, but before the excitement of the Harbin Asian Winter Games, which won 12 medals, could fade, the snowy fields of Pyeongchang, the city of the Olympics, have heated up.



A dual race competition, which is technically difficult to operate and not often held, took place, but there is something special about it.



A large number of retired national team athletes participated.



This competition, with over 500 participants including former national team athletes and amateur enthusiasts, featured a total of 11 thrilling races on this snowy field.



[Kim Hyun-tae/Silver Medalist, Sapporo Asian Winter Games Ski: "(If there had been) such a competition, I would have definitely wanted to participate, but I didn't know this event was happening. This is my first time racing gates (alpine skiing) since retirement, and it's so much fun."]



When skilled retired athletes compete with amateurs or junior athletes, they can naturally pass on advanced techniques.



[Kang Yoon-jae/General Division Winner: "I think it was very helpful to see postures and training methods that I couldn't see when I was skiing alone."]



Compared to Japan, a powerhouse in snow sports, Korea's registered athletes are only one-tenth, so there is hope for expanding the base of snow sports in Korea.



[Park Hyo-sang/President of Korea Snow Game Federation: "If people who love winter sports hold more of these competitions, I believe there will be significant development in skiing and snowboarding."]



Various challenges to bloom the seeds of hope seen in Harbin at next year's Winter Olympics have already begun.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



