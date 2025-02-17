News 9

Kim Dan-bi leads Woori to title

입력 2025.02.17 (01:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

The ace of the women's professional basketball team Woori Bank, Kim Dan-bi, led the team to its 15th championship despite facing the challenge of being scolded loudly by coach We Sung-woo during a timeout.

The performance of 35-year-old veteran Kim Dan-bi shone brightly in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

After scoring an easy basket with a layup following a steal, she also succeeded in a crucial block shot with just over a minute left in the game.

Woori Bank called for a final timeout as they were trailing by two points, and at that time, when Kim Dan-bi expressed her opinion, coach We became very angry.

[We Sung-woo/Woori Bank Coach: "Do as I say!"]

However, Kim Dan-bi did not get discouraged and encouraged her teammates, ultimately leading to a 46-44 victory.

Despite the absence of key players like Park Ji-hyun and Park Hye-jin, Woori Bank lifted the championship trophy for the 15th time thanks to the reliable ace Kim Dan-bi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Dan-bi leads Woori to title
    • 입력 2025-02-17 01:42:49
    News 9
The ace of the women's professional basketball team Woori Bank, Kim Dan-bi, led the team to its 15th championship despite facing the challenge of being scolded loudly by coach We Sung-woo during a timeout.

The performance of 35-year-old veteran Kim Dan-bi shone brightly in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

After scoring an easy basket with a layup following a steal, she also succeeded in a crucial block shot with just over a minute left in the game.

Woori Bank called for a final timeout as they were trailing by two points, and at that time, when Kim Dan-bi expressed her opinion, coach We became very angry.

[We Sung-woo/Woori Bank Coach: "Do as I say!"]

However, Kim Dan-bi did not get discouraged and encouraged her teammates, ultimately leading to a 46-44 victory.

Despite the absence of key players like Park Ji-hyun and Park Hye-jin, Woori Bank lifted the championship trophy for the 15th time thanks to the reliable ace Kim Dan-bi.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한미 “동맹 강화, 북 비핵화” 확인…‘중국 견제’ <br>동참은 과제

한미 “동맹 강화, 북 비핵화” 확인…‘중국 견제’ 동참은 과제
트럼프 “가혹한 부가세 사용국, 대미 관세와 비슷하게 여길 것”

트럼프 “가혹한 부가세 사용국, 대미 관세와 비슷하게 여길 것”
이번 주 추가 변론 기일 진행…증인 신문 어떻게?

이번 주 추가 변론 기일 진행…증인 신문 어떻게?
오늘부터 다시 기온 ‘뚝’…<br>한 주 내내 춥다

오늘부터 다시 기온 ‘뚝’…한 주 내내 춥다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.