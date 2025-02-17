Kim Dan-bi leads Woori to title

동영상 고정 취소

The ace of the women's professional basketball team Woori Bank, Kim Dan-bi, led the team to its 15th championship despite facing the challenge of being scolded loudly by coach We Sung-woo during a timeout.



The performance of 35-year-old veteran Kim Dan-bi shone brightly in the final moments of the fourth quarter.



After scoring an easy basket with a layup following a steal, she also succeeded in a crucial block shot with just over a minute left in the game.



Woori Bank called for a final timeout as they were trailing by two points, and at that time, when Kim Dan-bi expressed her opinion, coach We became very angry.



[We Sung-woo/Woori Bank Coach: "Do as I say!"]



However, Kim Dan-bi did not get discouraged and encouraged her teammates, ultimately leading to a 46-44 victory.



Despite the absence of key players like Park Ji-hyun and Park Hye-jin, Woori Bank lifted the championship trophy for the 15th time thanks to the reliable ace Kim Dan-bi.



