Kim Dan-bi leads Woori to title
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The performance of 35-year-old veteran Kim Dan-bi shone brightly in the final moments of the fourth quarter.
After scoring an easy basket with a layup following a steal, she also succeeded in a crucial block shot with just over a minute left in the game.
Woori Bank called for a final timeout as they were trailing by two points, and at that time, when Kim Dan-bi expressed her opinion, coach We became very angry.
[We Sung-woo/Woori Bank Coach: "Do as I say!"]
However, Kim Dan-bi did not get discouraged and encouraged her teammates, ultimately leading to a 46-44 victory.
Despite the absence of key players like Park Ji-hyun and Park Hye-jin, Woori Bank lifted the championship trophy for the 15th time thanks to the reliable ace Kim Dan-bi.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Dan-bi leads Woori to title
-
- 입력 2025-02-17 01:42:49
The performance of 35-year-old veteran Kim Dan-bi shone brightly in the final moments of the fourth quarter.
After scoring an easy basket with a layup following a steal, she also succeeded in a crucial block shot with just over a minute left in the game.
Woori Bank called for a final timeout as they were trailing by two points, and at that time, when Kim Dan-bi expressed her opinion, coach We became very angry.
[We Sung-woo/Woori Bank Coach: "Do as I say!"]
However, Kim Dan-bi did not get discouraged and encouraged her teammates, ultimately leading to a 46-44 victory.
Despite the absence of key players like Park Ji-hyun and Park Hye-jin, Woori Bank lifted the championship trophy for the 15th time thanks to the reliable ace Kim Dan-bi.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.