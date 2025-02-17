[News Today] “MARTIAL LAW OUTAGE IN PARLIAMENT”

입력 2025-02-17 16:07:23 수정 2025-02-17 16:08:30 News Today





[LEAD]

Members of the Democratic Party unveiled CCTV footage showing an attempt to cut power at the National Assembly during the last emergency martial law. The footage reveals martial law forces shuting off electricity in the main building's basement. This caused a blackout lasting five minutes.



[REPORT]

About five minutes after the parliament passed a resolution on emergency martial law lifting, the martial law troops pushed down a circuit breaker lever in the basement of the National Assembly building.



For over five minutes, power was out and everything turned dark.



The Democratic Party has disclosed this footage to demand a probe into an attempt to paralyze the National Assembly.



Han Byung-do / Parliament probe committee (DP)

This proves the documents and testimonies that power outage did happen during martial law.



The DP also asserts that former intelligence commander Noh Sang-won's pocketbook, First Lady Kim Keon-hee and power broker Myung Tae-kyun are all connected.



The main opposition party has reiterated its resolve to pass the bill on a special counsel probe into Myung Tae-kyun to reveal the motive behind emergency martial law.



The DP is demanding that the ruling party expel President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Park Chan-dae / Floor Leader, Democratic Party

Given that martial law was declared the day after Myung had vowed to disclose secret phone, this proves Kim Keon-hee was involved in martial law incident.



The People Power Party blasted the DP claiming it is making groundless and preposterous claims.



Kweon Seong-dong / Floor Leader, People Power Party

It's not even mentioned in the indictment. It's mere fiction.



Yoon's legal defense team also accused the DP of distorting and fabricating facts because former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun had already testified that it was his order to cut off power.