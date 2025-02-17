[News Today] IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS THIS WEEK

입력 2025-02-17 16:07:30 수정 2025-02-17 16:08:38 News Today





[LEAD]

The Constitutional Court is set to hold the ninth and tenth hearings in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial this week. On the 20th, further testimony is expected from suspended Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and others. However, a scheduling conflict with a criminal trial has led President Yoon's team to request a postponement of the hearing. Attention is being drawn to whether the Constitutional Court will accept his request.



[REPORT]

The Constitutional Court will hold two more hearings on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial this week.



In the ninth hearing to be held on Tuesday, both sides will have two hours each to present their arguments on the impeachment charges, along with evidence review.



The tenth hearing slated for Thursday will question three witness. They are suspended Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Hong Jang-won, former First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service and National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho.



The court once turned down the request by Yoon's legal team to call in Han as a witness.



It appears that the bench has accepted their complaints regarding the rejected request for witness subpoena and trial procedures.



Yun Gap-geun / Lawyer for Pres. Yoon Suk Yeol (Feb.13)

We will have to make a grave decision if the hearing continues this way.



It is predicted that Han will be questioned regarding the legality of the Cabinet meeting held on the day martial law was declared.



Hong will likely face questions about his claim on the president's order to arrest, which contradicts the testimony of NIS Director Cho Tae-yong.



Despite his involvement in the alleged arrest order, the police chief may again refuse to turn up for questioning, citing his cancer treatment.



After careful consideration, the Constitutional Court is expected to strictly enforce the 90-minute time limit for witness questioning and limit any off-topic questions.



Moon Hyong-bae/ Acting Chief Justice Lee Geum-gyu/ Nat'l Assembly's Lawyer (Feb.13)

Is there any reason for the question? (Yes. It's related to the motive for

declaring martial law.) Isn't it irrelevant to the motive?



Jeong Hyeong-sik/ Constitutional Court Justice (Feb. 13)

You’re speaking out of context and forcing an answer by asking, “What does external support mean?“.



Meanwhile, Yoon's legal team requested the court to delay the tenth hearing, which they say is scheduled for the same day as their first preparation hearing on a criminal trial against the president.