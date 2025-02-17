[News Today] CARBON TAX RESPONSE PREPARATIONS

[LEAD]

With President Trump's second term, many forecast a decline in the 'green' industry. While this trend is evident in sectors like automotive and energy, opposite currents emerge. The idea of 'carbon tax' is gaining ground, potentially acting like a tariff.



[REPORT]

This concrete is not just ordinary concrete though it doesn't look any different.



This is what's called 'low carbon concrete.'



Builders use about half the usual amount of more than 200 kilograms per cubic meter.



Koh Jeong-won/ Daewoo E&C

Ordinary concrete generates about 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide, but low carbon

concrete cuts it down to roughly 10,000 tons.



Industrial production accounts for 38%, the largest share, of Korea's greenhouse gas emission.



The high emission is due to the high percentage of steel, cement, and petrochemical sectors.



looked at from a different angle, this carbon emission layout can help open up an opportunity for these industries to work on carbon reduction.



Power generation industry is one such area.



Resembling a high tower, this facility captures carbon produced by a coal power plant.



Collected carbon may be used for carbonated beverages and other purposes.



Such technologies are directly related to profit.



Starting next year, Europe plans to impose tariff based on carbon emission amount.

Some analysts claim that Korean industries stand to bear more than eight trillion won, over 5.5 billion U.S. dollars, in tariff.



This means that Korean exports are likely to be more expensive without carbon reduction technologies.



Even the Trump government, which had claimed that 'climate change is a hoax,' maintains its plan to introduce carbon tax.



At his confirmation hearing last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that carbon tax is an idea that can be a part of an overall tariff program.



His remark suggested that carbon tax may be used as the second tariff.



Hwang Joon-seok/ Korea International Trade Assn.

Once technologies develop through low-carbon transition, a new green market

would be formed. Korea can try to enter the new market ahead of others.



The global 'climate tech' market is expected to exceed 200 trillion won or 138.6 billion dollars by 2032.



Korea cannot afford to fall behind much less drop out of the green technology race.