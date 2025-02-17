[News Today] YUN DONG-JU HONORED POSTHUMOUSLY

[LEAD]

This year marks 80 years since the death of poet Yun Dong-ju, a Korean independence activist who died in a Japanese prison at just 29. Yesterday, Doshisha University in Japan, where Yun once studied, awarded him an honorary doctorate. This honor expresses the university's regret over its inability to protect him.



[REPORT]

Poet Yun Dong-ju was arrested in Kyoto, Japan in July 1943.



He was charged with attempting to promote Korea's independence with other Korean students studying in Japan through an armed uprising.



At the time, Yun was studying English literature at Doshisha University in Kyoto.



A memorial stone erected on the university campus in honor of the poet still draws those who want to pay their respects.



Sayaka Sameshima / Mourner

The way he viewed the world as a beautiful place and appreciated things was very unique.



After one year and seven months of incarceration, Yun's health deteriorated and he died on Feb. 16, 1945, just half a year before Korea's liberation.



To mark the 80th anniversay of his death, Doshisha University has posthumously awarded him an honorary doctorate degree in cultural studies.



Yun In-suk / Yun Dong-ju's nephew

He wanted to live his life by fulfilling his calling and doing nothing shameful.



The university says its decision represents remorse for its failure to protect the poet at the time.



Katsuhiro Kohara / Dean, Doshisha University

The university should have given him a chance to foster his talent. His wishes were not granted.



This year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule and the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic ties.