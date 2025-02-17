[News Today] YUN DONG-JU HONORED POSTHUMOUSLY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
This year marks 80 years since the death of poet Yun Dong-ju, a Korean independence activist who died in a Japanese prison at just 29. Yesterday, Doshisha University in Japan, where Yun once studied, awarded him an honorary doctorate. This honor expresses the university's regret over its inability to protect him.
[REPORT]
Poet Yun Dong-ju was arrested in Kyoto, Japan in July 1943.
He was charged with attempting to promote Korea's independence with other Korean students studying in Japan through an armed uprising.
At the time, Yun was studying English literature at Doshisha University in Kyoto.
A memorial stone erected on the university campus in honor of the poet still draws those who want to pay their respects.
Sayaka Sameshima / Mourner
The way he viewed the world as a beautiful place and appreciated things was very unique.
After one year and seven months of incarceration, Yun's health deteriorated and he died on Feb. 16, 1945, just half a year before Korea's liberation.
To mark the 80th anniversay of his death, Doshisha University has posthumously awarded him an honorary doctorate degree in cultural studies.
Yun In-suk / Yun Dong-ju's nephew
He wanted to live his life by fulfilling his calling and doing nothing shameful.
The university says its decision represents remorse for its failure to protect the poet at the time.
Katsuhiro Kohara / Dean, Doshisha University
The university should have given him a chance to foster his talent. His wishes were not granted.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule and the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic ties.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] YUN DONG-JU HONORED POSTHUMOUSLY
-
- 입력 2025-02-17 16:07:45
- 수정2025-02-17 16:09:03
[LEAD]
This year marks 80 years since the death of poet Yun Dong-ju, a Korean independence activist who died in a Japanese prison at just 29. Yesterday, Doshisha University in Japan, where Yun once studied, awarded him an honorary doctorate. This honor expresses the university's regret over its inability to protect him.
[REPORT]
Poet Yun Dong-ju was arrested in Kyoto, Japan in July 1943.
He was charged with attempting to promote Korea's independence with other Korean students studying in Japan through an armed uprising.
At the time, Yun was studying English literature at Doshisha University in Kyoto.
A memorial stone erected on the university campus in honor of the poet still draws those who want to pay their respects.
Sayaka Sameshima / Mourner
The way he viewed the world as a beautiful place and appreciated things was very unique.
After one year and seven months of incarceration, Yun's health deteriorated and he died on Feb. 16, 1945, just half a year before Korea's liberation.
To mark the 80th anniversay of his death, Doshisha University has posthumously awarded him an honorary doctorate degree in cultural studies.
Yun In-suk / Yun Dong-ju's nephew
He wanted to live his life by fulfilling his calling and doing nothing shameful.
The university says its decision represents remorse for its failure to protect the poet at the time.
Katsuhiro Kohara / Dean, Doshisha University
The university should have given him a chance to foster his talent. His wishes were not granted.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule and the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic ties.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.