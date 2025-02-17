[News Today] OVER 40 MN VISITED NAT’L PARKS

News Today





Last year alone, 40 million people visited national parks nationwide, a peak last seen five years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic. Events like stamp collecting and special high-altitude experiences for the disabled are drawing crowds.



People hike up the snow-covered trail.



The snowy landscape rarely seen in the heart of the city is a wintertime wonder that only national parks can provide.



Park Hye-min/ Seoul resident

It's easily accessible from the city center and has various courses and beautiful sights whenever you go. Living near Bukhansan Mountain is a blessing.



More than 43 million people visited national parks in 2019, but the number dropped by eight million in 2020 due to the pandemic.



The number kept increasing until it reached 40.65 million last year, surpassing 40 million for the first time in five years.



If Palgongsan National Park is included in the official count, the number of visitors has returned to the pre-pandemic level.



The national park that saw the most number of visitors last year was Bukhansan National Park with about seven million visitors and Odaesan National Park saw the biggest spike in the number of visitors.



What attracted people to the national parks were beautiful sceneries and assorted events.



People collect stamps certifying their visits to the national parks which can help them earn souvenirs.



Also popular are the interactive high-altitude evacuation center program for the disabled and the forest wedding packages for young people.



The Korea National Park Service plans to boost the number of park visitors to fifty million by 2030.



Song Hyung-Geun/ Chair, Korea Nat'l Park Service

We will build 30 more facilities, such as barrier-free trails, camping grounds, ecological exploration centers by 2027.



Once Geumjeongsan is designated as a national park, the number of national parks in Korea will increase to twenty-four.