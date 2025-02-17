[News Today] K-POP MEETS CLASSICAL MUSIC
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
As K-pop continues to captivate audiences worldwide, opinions vary on whether this global phenomenon can continue. A leading entertainment company and a classical symphony orchestra have launched a bold venture. They're merging K-pop with classical music in a groundbreaking K-pop Orchestra Concert. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
'Into the New World' by Girls' Generation became more popular as millennials sung it during last year's protests.
The rich ensemble of orchestral instruments replaces the flashy electronic music.
Red Velvet's always delightfully bouncy hit,...
and the catchy chorus from EXO's 'Roar' sound totally different, coming from the philharmonic orchestra.
Kwon Eun-jeong/ Audience Member
I've been a fan of SM artists since I was young. I like K-pop and my mom likes
classical music, so this is a good concert for both of us.
Conducting the orchestra that combines K-pop and classical music is a millennial musician.
Kim Yu-won/ Conductor, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra
I studied how to combine the original lyrics, strong beats, repetitive melodies with orchestral music.
This performance aims to create a new content by integrating rather inaccessible classical music and K-pop with popular appeal and to increase the ranks of K-pop fans.
Jung Jae-wal/ President, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra
I wanted Seoul Orchestra to join SM's globalization of K-pop.
Eyes are on what results this unusual attempt to break down the barriers between music genres and create more diverse music contents will bring.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] K-POP MEETS CLASSICAL MUSIC
-
- 입력 2025-02-17 16:08:00
- 수정2025-02-17 16:09:18
[LEAD]
As K-pop continues to captivate audiences worldwide, opinions vary on whether this global phenomenon can continue. A leading entertainment company and a classical symphony orchestra have launched a bold venture. They're merging K-pop with classical music in a groundbreaking K-pop Orchestra Concert. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
'Into the New World' by Girls' Generation became more popular as millennials sung it during last year's protests.
The rich ensemble of orchestral instruments replaces the flashy electronic music.
Red Velvet's always delightfully bouncy hit,...
and the catchy chorus from EXO's 'Roar' sound totally different, coming from the philharmonic orchestra.
Kwon Eun-jeong/ Audience Member
I've been a fan of SM artists since I was young. I like K-pop and my mom likes
classical music, so this is a good concert for both of us.
Conducting the orchestra that combines K-pop and classical music is a millennial musician.
Kim Yu-won/ Conductor, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra
I studied how to combine the original lyrics, strong beats, repetitive melodies with orchestral music.
This performance aims to create a new content by integrating rather inaccessible classical music and K-pop with popular appeal and to increase the ranks of K-pop fans.
Jung Jae-wal/ President, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra
I wanted Seoul Orchestra to join SM's globalization of K-pop.
Eyes are on what results this unusual attempt to break down the barriers between music genres and create more diverse music contents will bring.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.