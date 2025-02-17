[News Today] K-POP MEETS CLASSICAL MUSIC

[LEAD]

As K-pop continues to captivate audiences worldwide, opinions vary on whether this global phenomenon can continue. A leading entertainment company and a classical symphony orchestra have launched a bold venture. They're merging K-pop with classical music in a groundbreaking K-pop Orchestra Concert. Let's take a look.



[REPORT]

'Into the New World' by Girls' Generation became more popular as millennials sung it during last year's protests.



The rich ensemble of orchestral instruments replaces the flashy electronic music.



Red Velvet's always delightfully bouncy hit,...



and the catchy chorus from EXO's 'Roar' sound totally different, coming from the philharmonic orchestra.



Kwon Eun-jeong/ Audience Member

I've been a fan of SM artists since I was young. I like K-pop and my mom likes

classical music, so this is a good concert for both of us.



Conducting the orchestra that combines K-pop and classical music is a millennial musician.



Kim Yu-won/ Conductor, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra

I studied how to combine the original lyrics, strong beats, repetitive melodies with orchestral music.



This performance aims to create a new content by integrating rather inaccessible classical music and K-pop with popular appeal and to increase the ranks of K-pop fans.



Jung Jae-wal/ President, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra

I wanted Seoul Orchestra to join SM's globalization of K-pop.



Eyes are on what results this unusual attempt to break down the barriers between music genres and create more diverse music contents will bring.