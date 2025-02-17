[News Today] ACTRESS KIM SAE-RON FOUND DEAD
[LEAD]
Actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home yesterday. No criminal signs were evident. Police are now investigating the exact cause of her death.
[REPORT]
Actress Kim Sae-ron has been found dead in Seoul.
Kim made her debut when she was nine years old and rose to prominence with her role in the 2010 film "The Man from Nowhere," which starred Won Bin.
Police said that Kim was found dead in her house in Seongdong-gu District on Sunday.
Kim's acquaintance reported her death to police after visiting her house at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Police added there are no signs of foul play, like intrusion from the outside.
Police say they are carrying out investigations to find the cause of her death.
