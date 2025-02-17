[News Today] BAE YONG-JOON DONATES KRW 3 BN
[LEAD]
The charitable acts of the Korean wave, Hallyu star, actor Bae Yong-joon, have recently come to light. Here's our last story for the day.
[REPORT]
Actor Bae Yong-joon of the 2002 mega-hit TV series "Winter Sonata" has donated three billion won, or over two million U.S. dollars, to the Yonsei University Health System.
According to the YUHS, Bae made the donation last year, expressing hopes that the fund will be used for the medial center's development and the treatment of children from low-income families.
He attended the donation ceremony himself and said he hopes to contribute to building a healthy world.
Bae, a first-generation Hallyu star who led the Korean Wave in the 2000s, has not taken on any acting projects since the 2012 KBS drama "Dream High."
In 2022, he even closed down his official web site, leading to speculation that he has virtually retired from the entertainment business.
He married Park Su-jin, a former member of the girl group Sugar. They are currently living in Hawaii for their children's education.
