Mr. Myung releases new evidence

Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife's involvement in the nomination process, revealed a phone call record today (Feb. 17).



He claimed that there are indications that First Lady Kim Keon-hee was involved in the nominations during last year's general election.



However, some of the individuals mentioned in the record immediately issued statements denying Mr. Myung's claims.



First, reporter Lee Hyung-kwan reports.



[Report]



'The last 48-minute Telegram call with First Lady Kim Keon-hee'.



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun released a statement with this title through his lawyer.



It is a transcript prepared by his lawyer based on Mr. Myung's recollection of the conversation with First Lady Kim.



Mr. Myung stated that he had spoken with the First Lady Kim several times between February 16 and 19 of last year.



He claimed that during those calls, First Lady Kim said, "Prosecutor Kim Sang-min really struggled during the investigation of Cho Kuk. Please help him become the National Assembly member for Changwon Uichang-gu."



He also mentioned that he had asked Gyeongnam Governor Park Wan-soo for assistance.



The individual mentioned by First Lady Kim was former Daejeon High Prosecutor Kim Sang-min.



First Lady Kim stated that she heard from lawmakers Lee Cheol-kyu and Yoon Han-hong that they would gain the most seats in history for a conservative government.



In response, Mr. Myung claimed that he strongly opposed the appointment of the former prosecutor, stating he would not remain silent.



He also suggested that due to such false reports about winning a landslide victory in the general election, it seems that the military was sent to the Central Election Commission during the state of emergency martial law.



[Nam Sang-kwon/Myung Tae-kyun's lawyer: "Mr. Myung's mouth is evidence. So we revealed today that there is such evidence."]



Mr. Myung's side criticized the prosecution for not investigating President Yoon and his wife ahead of the trial preparation date for the violation of the Political Funds Act.



Lawmaker Yoon Han-hong stated that he had no communication with First Lady Kim at the time and did not know the former prosecutor, so he could not have recommend him.



Gyeongnam Governor Park Wan-soo also denied having any conversations with First Lady Kim at that time.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



