Myung's probe moved to Seoul

The investigation into the allegations of the presidential couple and Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in the nomination will now be conducted by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office instead of the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office.



The prosecution explained that this decision was made considering the residences of the individuals involved in the case.



There are speculations that there is a possibility of investigating Kim Keon-hee.



Reporter Choi Jin-seok has the details.



[Report]



Kim Young-sun, a former lawmaker, was nominated as the candidate for the People Power Party in the 2022 by-election in Ui-chang, Changwon City.



Allegations have been raised regarding the presidential couple's involvement in the nomination process in exchange for a public opinion poll conducted by Myung Tae-kyun.



The Changwon District Prosecutors' Office, which has been investigating the related allegations, announced that it would transfer the case to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.



This decision was made considering that most of the individuals involved reside in Seoul and that the incidents primarily occurred in Seoul.



This has led to interpretations that the decision leaves open the possibility of an investigation into Kim Keon-hee.



[Kang Hye-kyung/Accounting officer for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun/Oct. 21, 2024: "(Myung Tae-kyun) frequently told me that he worked with (Kim Keon-hee), so I believe that Kim Keon-hee had an influence regarding the nomination."]



In addition, the prosecution has charged former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, her two younger brothers, and accounting officer Kang Hye-kyung.



The family of former lawmaker Kim is accused of engaging in real estate speculation using information about the selection of the Changwon National Industrial Complex candidate site.



Kang Hye-kyung is accused of being involved in Myung Tae-kyun receiving over 80 million won from former lawmaker Kim as a bribe for the nomination and fraudulently receiving 20 million won in National Assembly policy development funds with former lawmaker Kim.



The prosecution announced these interim investigation results and stated that they have summoned and investigated over 100 individuals, including former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok and former nomination management committee chairman Yoon Sang-hyun, but there was no separate briefing.



This is KBS News' Choi Jin-seok.



