Kim claims Kwak ordered power cut

[Anchor]



Kim Hyun-tae, the head of the 707 Special Mission Unit who was dispatched to the National Assembly during the emergency martial law, stated that the order to cut off power to the National Assembly came not from the President but from former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun.



He also reiterated that there are indications that Democratic Party lawmakers attempted to sway former Commander Kwak.



The Democratic Party rebutted that both claims are unfounded.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



The People Power Party solely convened the National Assembly's Defense Committee.



Kim Hyun-tae, the head of the 707 Special Mission Unit, appeared as a witness and testified about the situation during the martial law.



Kim stated that the attempt to cut off power to the National Assembly was ordered by former Commander Kwak Jong-geun, not President Yoon, and that emergency lights were on, so it was not complete darkness.



[Seong Il-jong/Chairman of the National Assembly Defense Committee/People Power Party: "Was the statement from the Democratic Party's National Investigation Special Committee members yesterday that 'there was an order from President Yoon Suk Yeol' fake news?"]



[Kim Hyun-tae/Head of the 707 Special Mission Unit: "That is incorrect news. The (Special Warfare) Commander said, 'Can you check if we can cut off the electricity?']



He mentioned that he saw the confession submitted by former Commander Kwak to the investigative agency and stated that there were no words like 'Member of Parliament' or 'pull them out.'



He also confirmed the indications of Democratic Party lawmakers attempting to sway former Commander Kwak, such as "I will introduce you to a lawyer" and "Answer as noted."



[Kim Hyun-tae/Head of the 707 Special Mission Unit: "(Representative Park Beom-kye) wrote down on a yellow notepad. 'What the Commander said is different from what he wrote, wasn't it that earlier?']



Democratic Party lawmakers protested that the schedule was not agreed upon and walked out.



They pointed out that they never attempted to sway former Commander Kwak and that the actual order to cut off power came from President Yoon, who also ordered to pull out the lawmakers.



They argued that it was rather Kim who changed his story after the martial law and questioned whether the ruling party was trying to sway Kim.



[Heo Young/Member of the National Assembly Defense Committee/Democratic Party: "If the ruling party continues to question from their perspective, how can that be a process of correcting the truth rather than questioning based on coercion and persuasion?"]



Regarding the indiscriminate statements made to the media by former Commander Kwak and others immediately after the martial law, Acting Minister of National Defense Kim Sun-ho stated that he would hold them accountable through personnel actions in the future.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



