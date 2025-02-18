Special Prosecutor Act on 27th

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After reviewing the interim investigation results from the prosecution, the Democratic Party stated that only a special investigation can serve as a solution, and decided to process the Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act next week.



The People Power Party criticized the so-called "Myung Tae-kyun Gate" itself as a delusion of the opposition.



Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



The opposition expressed disappointment at the prosecution's interim announcement regarding the "Myung Tae-kyun allegations", claiming that the investigation so far has been superficial.



They pointed out that there has been no summons for First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and politicians from the ruling party who are implicated have not been investigated either.



[Seo Young-kyu/Democratic Party "Myung Tae-kyun Gate" Investigation Team Leader: "They said they were conducting a thorough investigation, yet they couldn't even indict Kim Keon-hee and Yoon Suk Yeol, and they didn't even mention Oh Se-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo, but just sent it up to the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office?"]



The Democratic Party plans to process the 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act' at the National Assembly plenary session on the 27th.



They emphasized again that Mr. Myung was the 'trigger' for the emergency martial law, stating that the truth can only be uncovered through a special investigation.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Revealing what was contained in the 'golden phone' that led to the declaration of the emergency martial law is a fundamental and very important investigation, in order to reveal the full picture of the insurrection."]



The Democratic Party attempted to present the special investigation law at today's (Feb. 17) legislative committee subcommittee but decided to discuss it further because the ruling party members walked out.



The People Power Party condemned the Democratic Party for launching baseless political offensives amid stagnant approval ratings.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Since the insurrection frame is not working, they are inciting a national crisis with the Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act based on delusional narratives."]



They stated that the Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act is an idea to hinder the People Power Party if an early presidential election is held, and that they would recommend exercising the right to request reconsideration if the special investigation law passes the National Assembly.



KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



