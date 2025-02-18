News 9

PPP urges fair impeachment trial

입력 2025.02.18

[Anchor]

The People Power Party today (Feb.17) urged the Constitutional Court to conduct a fair trial, claiming that the impeachment trial of the president is being rushed, as lawmakers visited the court in a group.

The Democratic Party responded by demanding an immediate halt to the intimidation of the Constitutional Court.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

["Moon Hyung-bae, wake up!"]

About 30 lawmakers from the People Power Party gathered in front of the Constitutional Court.

They condemned the court for allegedly having already predetermined the outcome of President Yoon's impeachment trial and rushing through the process.

[Kim Gi-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "Even street criminals are not judged this hastily."]

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party lawmaker: "When the evidential value of the record is denied, it cannot be used as evidence. Nevertheless, it is unclear whether the Constitutional Court was aware of that regulation..."]

Kwon Young-se, the ruling party's emergency response committee chairman, expressed concerns about significant chaos regardless of the outcome, emphasizing that the result must be acceptable to the public to prevent conflict.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(The important thing is) to reunite the divided public sentiment and minimize national chaos. For that, the impeachment trial by the Constitutional Court must be fair..."]

He dismissed the speculation about President Yoon's resignation, stating that "it is not being considered realistically and is not the right approach."

The Democratic Party criticized the People Power Party as a 'Constitutional Court attack squad.'

They urged an immediate stop to the intimidation of the Constitutional Court under the guise of a protest visit.

[Han Jun-ho/Member of the Supreme Council of the Democratic Party: "This is truly disgraceful. Their intention behind such collective action just a day before Yoon Suk Yeol's the 9th impeachment hearing is quite obvious."]

Opposition lawmakers from the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee visited the Seoul Western District Court, which suffered from a violent intrusion, calling for a thorough investigation and punishment of those behind it.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

