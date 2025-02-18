Results of court incursion probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The violent incursion on the Seoul Western District Court clearly stemmed from the wrong actions of those involved.



However, there were also criticisms regarding the police's management of the assembly at that time.



It has been confirmed that the police themselves acknowledged three issues through internal inspections.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim has the exclusive report.



[Report]



The National Assembly Public Administration and Security Committee held a meeting after the violent intrusion incident at the Seoul Western District Court.



In response to criticism that the police failed to manage the assembly, the police replied as follows.



[Joo Jin-woo/Head of the Security Division, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency/Jan. 20th/National Assembly's Interior and Safety Committee: "(At that time), there was no significant intelligence other than road blockages, and it was an unprecedented situation, so we could not anticipate it."]



What was the situation like at that time?



About 13 hours before the issuance of the detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Police buses densely surrounded the Western District Court and erected barricades.



Supporters of President Yoon shouted slogans outside the barricades.



However, in the early morning of the day after, when the warrant was about to be issued, the scale of the barricades noticeably decreased.



The number of mobile units on site was reduced from 48 to 13, leading to a decrease in the number of deployed buses as well.



There were virtually no barricades at the back gate of the court.



[Yang Boo-nam/National Assembly's Interior and Safety Committee/Democratic Party/Jan. 20th/National Assembly's Interior and Safety Committee: "It is regrettable that the police reduced their personnel, especially that the security at the back gate was neglected."]



The internal inspection results obtained by KBS also highlighted these issues.



The National Police Agency pointed out in the inspection report that the head of the jurisdictional police station "managed the barricades at the court's back gate as a formality."



Despite having 39 police buses around the court at that time, they were not operated properly.



It was also noted as an issue that personnel were actually reduced due to a shift change directive just before the warrant was issued, and that the police did not wear protective gear in a timely manner.



The police plan to take administrative action along with official warnings against the head of the Mapo Police Station and the heads of the security and intelligence divisions.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!