Police may have involved in arrest

[Anchor]



Regarding the key issue of the emergency martial law related to the allegations of politician arrests, the police have stated that they were only requested to provide personnel for guidance.



However, this is not the case, as statements from counterintelligence agency officials suggest that the police were actually involved in the arrests or even took a leading role.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has exclusively covered the statements secured by the prosecution.



[Report]



Under the direction of former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, the head of the counterintelligence investigation division, Noh Young-hoon, checked the detention facilities within the Capital Defense Command.



He stated in the prosecution that "after returning to the unit, I learned that the Counterintelligence Command was not directly arresting but was tasked with escorting individuals handed over by the police."



Former counterintelligence investigation team leader Kim Dae-woo also testified to the prosecution that under the direction of former commander Yeo In-hyung, he dispatched unit members and emphasized, "Since they are civilians and politicians, the Counterintelligence Command cannot act alone," and "It is essential to join the police on-site to carry out the mission."



A counterintelligence agency official also stated, "Even in wartime, the Counterintelligence Command only has investigative authority for certain crimes, so cooperation with the police is necessary for arrests."



Multiple Counterintelligence Command officials indicated in the prosecution investigation that they believed they could not arrest individuals on their own, while the police have maintained that they were only responding to requests for support from the Counterintelligence Command.



[Lee Hyun-il/Police Investigation Planning Division Chief/Dec. 23, 2024: "The Counterintelligence Command said, 'We are going to the National Assembly with arrest team, but the scene is chaotic, so we need personnel to guide..."]



As the positions of the police and counterintelligence agency officials diverge, it seems that the extent of their involvement in the 'politician arrest operation allegations' will be revealed through ongoing investigations and trials.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



