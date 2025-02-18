News 9

Police may have involved in arrest

입력 2025.02.18 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Regarding the key issue of the emergency martial law related to the allegations of politician arrests, the police have stated that they were only requested to provide personnel for guidance.

However, this is not the case, as statements from counterintelligence agency officials suggest that the police were actually involved in the arrests or even took a leading role.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has exclusively covered the statements secured by the prosecution.

[Report]

Under the direction of former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, the head of the counterintelligence investigation division, Noh Young-hoon, checked the detention facilities within the Capital Defense Command.

He stated in the prosecution that "after returning to the unit, I learned that the Counterintelligence Command was not directly arresting but was tasked with escorting individuals handed over by the police."

Former counterintelligence investigation team leader Kim Dae-woo also testified to the prosecution that under the direction of former commander Yeo In-hyung, he dispatched unit members and emphasized, "Since they are civilians and politicians, the Counterintelligence Command cannot act alone," and "It is essential to join the police on-site to carry out the mission."

A counterintelligence agency official also stated, "Even in wartime, the Counterintelligence Command only has investigative authority for certain crimes, so cooperation with the police is necessary for arrests."

Multiple Counterintelligence Command officials indicated in the prosecution investigation that they believed they could not arrest individuals on their own, while the police have maintained that they were only responding to requests for support from the Counterintelligence Command.

[Lee Hyun-il/Police Investigation Planning Division Chief/Dec. 23, 2024: "The Counterintelligence Command said, 'We are going to the National Assembly with arrest team, but the scene is chaotic, so we need personnel to guide..."]

As the positions of the police and counterintelligence agency officials diverge, it seems that the extent of their involvement in the 'politician arrest operation allegations' will be revealed through ongoing investigations and trials.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police may have involved in arrest
    • 입력 2025-02-18 00:08:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Regarding the key issue of the emergency martial law related to the allegations of politician arrests, the police have stated that they were only requested to provide personnel for guidance.

However, this is not the case, as statements from counterintelligence agency officials suggest that the police were actually involved in the arrests or even took a leading role.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has exclusively covered the statements secured by the prosecution.

[Report]

Under the direction of former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, the head of the counterintelligence investigation division, Noh Young-hoon, checked the detention facilities within the Capital Defense Command.

He stated in the prosecution that "after returning to the unit, I learned that the Counterintelligence Command was not directly arresting but was tasked with escorting individuals handed over by the police."

Former counterintelligence investigation team leader Kim Dae-woo also testified to the prosecution that under the direction of former commander Yeo In-hyung, he dispatched unit members and emphasized, "Since they are civilians and politicians, the Counterintelligence Command cannot act alone," and "It is essential to join the police on-site to carry out the mission."

A counterintelligence agency official also stated, "Even in wartime, the Counterintelligence Command only has investigative authority for certain crimes, so cooperation with the police is necessary for arrests."

Multiple Counterintelligence Command officials indicated in the prosecution investigation that they believed they could not arrest individuals on their own, while the police have maintained that they were only responding to requests for support from the Counterintelligence Command.

[Lee Hyun-il/Police Investigation Planning Division Chief/Dec. 23, 2024: "The Counterintelligence Command said, 'We are going to the National Assembly with arrest team, but the scene is chaotic, so we need personnel to guide..."]

As the positions of the police and counterintelligence agency officials diverge, it seems that the extent of their involvement in the 'politician arrest operation allegations' will be revealed through ongoing investigations and trials.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균 측, 김 여사 공천 개입 정황 공개…<br>당사자들은 ‘부인’

명태균 측, 김 여사 공천 개입 정황 공개…당사자들은 ‘부인’
김현태 “‘국회 단전’ 곽종근 <br>지시”…‘회유 의혹’ 여야 공방

김현태 “‘국회 단전’ 곽종근 지시”…‘회유 의혹’ 여야 공방
[단독]“형식적 차벽·인력 감소” …서부지법 사태 감찰 결과 입수

[단독]“형식적 차벽·인력 감소” …서부지법 사태 감찰 결과 입수
[단독] ‘리스크-명단’ 방첩사 <br>간부 메모 입수…‘은폐방안 논의’ 정황도

[단독] ‘리스크-명단’ 방첩사 간부 메모 입수…‘은폐방안 논의’ 정황도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.