Income tax nears corporate tax

[Anchor]



In the automotive industry, there are Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai.



When it comes to international film festivals, we think of Cannes, Venice, and Berlin.



Each field has its own famous "Big 3."



The same goes for taxes.



Income tax, corporate tax, and value-added tax.



These three major tax categories account for nearly 80% of national tax revenue, but the landscape is rapidly changing.



This is because corporate tax revenue is not being collected effectively.



Samsung Electronics is a prime example.



The corporate tax it paid two years ago was 4.2 trillion won, but last year it was 0 won.



Corporate tax is paid on profits, but the company reported an operating loss two years ago.



SK Hynix also did not pay any corporate tax last year for the same reason.



As corporate tax revenue declines, reliance on income tax is increasing.



The trend is expected to be similar this year.



Is this situation sustainable? Reporter Kim Ji-sook investigates.



[Report]



The groundbreaking ceremony for the Yongin semiconductor cluster will take place next month.



Samsung Electronics will invest 20 trillion won, while SK Hynix will invest 9 trillion won.



If the so-called "K-Chips Act," which is expected to pass in the National Assembly this month, is implemented, they will receive a 20% tax credit on their investment costs.



[Choi Sang-mok/Minister of Economy and Finance/Last November: "Our industry has maintained its competitiveness through a strategy where the government supports companies from behind as they lead the way."]



Corporate tax reductions aimed at helping businesses are continuously increasing.



From research and development tax credits to employment tax credits…



The estimated amount of corporate tax reductions last year was around 9 trillion won.



The proportion of corporate tax in total national tax revenue is also being affected.



Looking at the trend over the past 20 years, it has fluctuated above 20%, but fell to the 18% range last year.



[Kim Woo-cheol/Professor of Taxation, University of Seoul: "(Our country) is export-oriented, so the corporate sector has a larger share. What is more concerning is that starting this year, the international policy environment is changing unfavorably for us."]



In contrast, labor income tax is on the rise.



During the same period, its share increased from the 8% range to the 18% range.



This is because labor income tax is growing faster than corporate tax, indicating that the overall income of workers is increasing rapidly.



[Lee Sang-min/Senior Research Fellow, Fiscal Reform Institute: "If my annual salary increases, the labor income tax revenue will naturally increase as well."]



However, if the concentration on income tax becomes too severe, it will undoubtedly burden fiscal management.



If this trend continues, labor income tax may surpass corporate tax revenue for the first time this year.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



