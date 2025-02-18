News 9

DCC officer's memo revealed

입력 2025.02.18 (00:09)

[Anchor]

We have obtained a memo written by an officer of the Counterintelligence Command after the emergency martial law crisis.

It is said to be a summary of comments made by former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.

The content appears to reflect considerations on what could be problematic in preparation for an investigation and how to eliminate evidence.

This report is exclusively covered by reporter Choi Yu-kyung.

[Report]

In December of last year, the military prosecution secured this memo during a search of the Counterintelligence Command.

The memo contains the English word 'RISK' indicating danger, followed by 'List: secure personnel.'

This memo was found on the desk of a Counterintelligence officer.

The officer stated to the prosecution that former Commander Yeo In-hyung said, "The biggest risk for the Counterintelligence Command after the state of emergency martial law is the creation of a list for securing personnel," which led to this memo being written.

Just below that, there was also a phrase 'Instructions from four ministers,' and the officer testified that "Former Commander Yeo said that it should be stated that the deployment to four agencies, including the Election Commission, was based on the instructions of the Minister of National Defense."

The memo also included terms like 'checklist for search and seizure' and 'computer replacement.'

This part can be seen as former Commander Yeo having preparing for related investigations after the state of emergency martial law.

Former head of the Counterintelligence Investigation Team Kim Dae-woo also testified during the prosecution investigation that former Commander Yeo asked him, "Which is better, option 1 where the list remains concealed while make the rest public, or option 2 where everything is made public?" as confirmed by KBS reporting.

In response to KBS's inquiry regarding the memo from the Counterintelligence officer, former Commander Yeo's side stated, "It seems they felt burdened by the deployment for securing personnel," and added, "This means there are risk factors regarding the evaluation of such actions."

This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

최유경
최유경 기자

