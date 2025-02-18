Shinpoong owner avoids stock loss

News 9

[Anchor]

'Paxlovid' and 'Lagevrio' are names that sound familiar.

These are treatments that were hastily developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As results emerged overseas, domestic pharmaceutical companies jumped in one after another.

At that time, at least 15 companies publicly announced that they had started development.

While attempting to develop new drugs is a worthwhile endeavor, the problem was the stock prices.

The stock prices of several pharmaceutical companies soared by dozens or even hundreds of times, becoming 'COVID theme stocks', but only one succeeded in developing a treatment.

Most of the stocks that had skyrocketed have since returned to their original levels.

However, amidst this volatility, there was suspicious stock trading by the founding family of one pharmaceutical company.

Reporter Song Soo-jin has the story.

[Report]

In the first half of 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak.

Mid-sized pharmaceutical company Shinpoong began developing a COVID treatment.

The goal was to repurpose its malaria treatment for COVID.

Once this news broke, the stock price, which was below 7,000 won, skyrocketed over 30 times, surpassing 210,000 won.

It had the highest stock price increase that year.

However, on July 6 of the following year.

News of a Phase 2 clinical trial failure caused the stock to plummet nearly 30% in just one day.

[YouTube Sampro TV, July 2021: "Speculative funds have flowed heavily into biotech. In the midst of that, Shinpoong played a leading role..."]

In April 2021, amidst soaring and plummeting prices,

The founder's son and actual owner, Jang Won-jun, sold 2 million shares of Shinpoong.

While it wasn't at the peak price, it was a sufficient time to avoid losses.

The Financial Services Commission determined that Mr. Jang had prior knowledge of the internal information regarding the clinical failure.

The amount of losses avoided was 36.9 billion won.

This means he shifted that amount of loss onto other investors.

The Financial Services Commission reported Mr. Jang to the prosecution on charges of using undisclosed information.

Mr. Jang's side has completely denied the allegations.

The company issued a statement that the Phase 2 results had not been released at the time of the stock sale, and that the final results were only compiled a month later.

Shinpoong's COVID treatment failed to pass the efficacy evaluation, which assesses whether the drug is truly effective.

This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.

