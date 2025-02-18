Issues in inheritance tax reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Unlike the sluggish corporate tax, there is another tax that is rapidly increasing.



It is the inheritance tax.



As a result, both the ruling and opposition parties are coming together to consider some reductions, but they are currently in a fierce battle over the specifics.



Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has outlined the three key issues regarding the inheritance tax reform.



[Report]



There are various deduction systems for inheritance tax.



The key ones are the blanket deduction of 500 million won and the spouse deduction of 500 million won.



This is the reason why no inheritance tax is paid on estates up to 1 billion won, a standard that has been in place since 1997.



Recently, the average sale price of apartments in Seoul is around 1.2 billion won.



The complaint that one has to pay inheritance tax for owning a typical apartment in Seoul is a source of frustration.



The People Power Party is in favor of raising the threshold to 2 billion won, while the Democratic Party supports raising it to 1.8 billion won.



It does not seem difficult to reach a consensus on this.



The major point of contention is the tax rate.



After deducting various exemptions, if the taxable base exceeds 3 billion won, it falls into the highest tax rate bracket, which is currently 50%.



This means that individuals owning ultra-high net value of assets pay almost half of their inheritance in taxes.



The government and the ruling party proposed a rate of 40% in last year's tax law amendment, while the Democratic Party is opposing this by advocating for the current rate to be maintained.



There is also a heated debate over whether to impose a 60% surcharge on the shares of major corporate shareholders.



[Koo Jae-yi/President of the Korean Tax Association: "(Lowering the highest rate) does not benefit the general public much. It would be more effective to lower it by about 5% in each bracket."]



[Shim Chung-jin/Professor of Business Administration at Konkuk University: "Our country has the second highest tax rate after Japan. The inheritance tax should be transformed to play a role as a catalyst for economic revitalization."]



Whether to classify it as an estate tax or an inheritance acquisition tax is also a point of contention.



Currently, the 'estate tax' method deducts the inheritance tax from the total estate first, and then the heirs share the remaining amount, but there is a proposal to switch to the 'inheritance acquisition tax' method, where the inheritance is divided first and then taxes are deducted for each heir.



The government is actively promoting the inheritance acquisition tax, claiming it is closer to international standards, but both parties are insisting on changing the tax rate and deduction limits first, and discussing this later.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!