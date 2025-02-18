News 9

Issues in inheritance tax reform

입력 2025.02.18 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Unlike the sluggish corporate tax, there is another tax that is rapidly increasing.

It is the inheritance tax.

As a result, both the ruling and opposition parties are coming together to consider some reductions, but they are currently in a fierce battle over the specifics.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has outlined the three key issues regarding the inheritance tax reform.

[Report]

There are various deduction systems for inheritance tax.

The key ones are the blanket deduction of 500 million won and the spouse deduction of 500 million won.

This is the reason why no inheritance tax is paid on estates up to 1 billion won, a standard that has been in place since 1997.

Recently, the average sale price of apartments in Seoul is around 1.2 billion won.

The complaint that one has to pay inheritance tax for owning a typical apartment in Seoul is a source of frustration.

The People Power Party is in favor of raising the threshold to 2 billion won, while the Democratic Party supports raising it to 1.8 billion won.

It does not seem difficult to reach a consensus on this.

The major point of contention is the tax rate.

After deducting various exemptions, if the taxable base exceeds 3 billion won, it falls into the highest tax rate bracket, which is currently 50%.

This means that individuals owning ultra-high net value of assets pay almost half of their inheritance in taxes.

The government and the ruling party proposed a rate of 40% in last year's tax law amendment, while the Democratic Party is opposing this by advocating for the current rate to be maintained.

There is also a heated debate over whether to impose a 60% surcharge on the shares of major corporate shareholders.

[Koo Jae-yi/President of the Korean Tax Association: "(Lowering the highest rate) does not benefit the general public much. It would be more effective to lower it by about 5% in each bracket."]

[Shim Chung-jin/Professor of Business Administration at Konkuk University: "Our country has the second highest tax rate after Japan. The inheritance tax should be transformed to play a role as a catalyst for economic revitalization."]

Whether to classify it as an estate tax or an inheritance acquisition tax is also a point of contention.

Currently, the 'estate tax' method deducts the inheritance tax from the total estate first, and then the heirs share the remaining amount, but there is a proposal to switch to the 'inheritance acquisition tax' method, where the inheritance is divided first and then taxes are deducted for each heir.

The government is actively promoting the inheritance acquisition tax, claiming it is closer to international standards, but both parties are insisting on changing the tax rate and deduction limits first, and discussing this later.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Issues in inheritance tax reform
    • 입력 2025-02-18 00:09:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Unlike the sluggish corporate tax, there is another tax that is rapidly increasing.

It is the inheritance tax.

As a result, both the ruling and opposition parties are coming together to consider some reductions, but they are currently in a fierce battle over the specifics.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has outlined the three key issues regarding the inheritance tax reform.

[Report]

There are various deduction systems for inheritance tax.

The key ones are the blanket deduction of 500 million won and the spouse deduction of 500 million won.

This is the reason why no inheritance tax is paid on estates up to 1 billion won, a standard that has been in place since 1997.

Recently, the average sale price of apartments in Seoul is around 1.2 billion won.

The complaint that one has to pay inheritance tax for owning a typical apartment in Seoul is a source of frustration.

The People Power Party is in favor of raising the threshold to 2 billion won, while the Democratic Party supports raising it to 1.8 billion won.

It does not seem difficult to reach a consensus on this.

The major point of contention is the tax rate.

After deducting various exemptions, if the taxable base exceeds 3 billion won, it falls into the highest tax rate bracket, which is currently 50%.

This means that individuals owning ultra-high net value of assets pay almost half of their inheritance in taxes.

The government and the ruling party proposed a rate of 40% in last year's tax law amendment, while the Democratic Party is opposing this by advocating for the current rate to be maintained.

There is also a heated debate over whether to impose a 60% surcharge on the shares of major corporate shareholders.

[Koo Jae-yi/President of the Korean Tax Association: "(Lowering the highest rate) does not benefit the general public much. It would be more effective to lower it by about 5% in each bracket."]

[Shim Chung-jin/Professor of Business Administration at Konkuk University: "Our country has the second highest tax rate after Japan. The inheritance tax should be transformed to play a role as a catalyst for economic revitalization."]

Whether to classify it as an estate tax or an inheritance acquisition tax is also a point of contention.

Currently, the 'estate tax' method deducts the inheritance tax from the total estate first, and then the heirs share the remaining amount, but there is a proposal to switch to the 'inheritance acquisition tax' method, where the inheritance is divided first and then taxes are deducted for each heir.

The government is actively promoting the inheritance acquisition tax, claiming it is closer to international standards, but both parties are insisting on changing the tax rate and deduction limits first, and discussing this later.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균 측, 김 여사 공천 개입 정황 공개…<br>당사자들은 ‘부인’

명태균 측, 김 여사 공천 개입 정황 공개…당사자들은 ‘부인’
김현태 “‘국회 단전’ 곽종근 <br>지시”…‘회유 의혹’ 여야 공방

김현태 “‘국회 단전’ 곽종근 지시”…‘회유 의혹’ 여야 공방
[단독]“형식적 차벽·인력 감소” …서부지법 사태 감찰 결과 입수

[단독]“형식적 차벽·인력 감소” …서부지법 사태 감찰 결과 입수
[단독] ‘리스크-명단’ 방첩사 <br>간부 메모 입수…‘은폐방안 논의’ 정황도

[단독] ‘리스크-명단’ 방첩사 간부 메모 입수…‘은폐방안 논의’ 정황도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.