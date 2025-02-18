News 9

Mental support for school reopening

입력 2025.02.18 (00:09)

[Anchor]

The school that had closed due to the murder of Kim Ha-neul has reopened after a week.

Many parents held their children's hands to school amid feelings of anxiety.

This is Yang Min-oh reporting.

[Report]

The elementary school reopened a week after the death of Kim Ha-neul.

Although it is spring break, the school temporarily resumed classes to provide psychological support to students who were shocked by the incident.

Psychological treatment will be conducted in two sessions, divided into lower and upper grades.

More parents than usual accompanied their children to school.

The police also deployed 15 personnel, including school liaison officers and patrol cars, to enhance safety on the way to and from school.

Parents cannot hide their anxiety over the horrific incident that occurred in what should be the safest place, the school.

[Kang Young-mi/Chairperson of the Parents' Association for True Education: "We need to review why the laws and systems did not function. And then, if there are still deficiencies, they should be supplemented."]

A survey was conducted to identify high-risk students alongside psychological treatment for those who attended school.

Programs aimed at stabilizing the mental health of shocked parents and local residents will also be carried out.

[Jeon Hye-yang/Chungcheong Trauma Center at National Gongju Hospital: "We are also trying to connect them with community mental health welfare centers and counseling-related organizations."]

A week has passed since the incident, but a direct investigation into the perpetrating teacher, who is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit, has not yet taken place.

The police are reviewing whether to disclose the perpetrator's identity, while also investigating five online malicious posts.

This is Yang Min-oh from KBS News.

