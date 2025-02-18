News 9

Concern over haste of Haeul Law

[Anchor]

The government and the ruling party have reiterated their commitment to expediting the enactment of the 'Haneul Law,' which aims to swiftly separate teachers with mental illnesses.

However, teacher organizations are opposing the law, arguing it will discourage treatment for mental illnesses, making the actual legislative process expected to face difficulties.

Go Ah-reum reports.

[Report]

A week after the death of Haneul, a meeting between the government and the ruling party was held.

The government and the ruling party agreed to quickly push forward the so-called 'Haneul Law.'

[Lee Joo-ho/Minister of Education: "We will strengthen school safety and establish thorough measures to prevent incidents like Haneul's case."]

[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "We need to check whether schools are properly managing teachers and protecting students."]

Following this incident, seven related legislative proposals have been introduced in the political arena.

These proposals mainly include diagnosing mental health status from the teacher appointment stage and filtering out teachers who may have difficulty performing their duties through regular psychological evaluations.

However, tens of thousands of opposing opinions have flooded in regarding each of the proposed amendments submitted to the National Assembly.

[Jo Jae-beom/Teacher at Pungdeok Elementary School in Gyeonggi Province: "Conducting psychological evaluations for nearly 10,000 new teachers each year is a huge waste of budget and administrative resources."]

There are also concerns that the 'Haneul Law' may discourage diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses.

[Jang Se-rin/Spokesperson for Korean Federation of Teachers Unions: "Existing teachers with mental illnesses or difficulties may end up hiding even more. I think they won't even apply for leave anymore."]

It is argued that specific response principles are needed for problematic behaviors such as violence, rather than focusing solely on mental illness.

In fact, the teacher who harmed Haneul exhibited threatening behavior days before the incident, but a passive response led to the tragedy.

[Kang Young-mi/Representative of the Daejeon Parents for Proper Education: "There are systems and laws in place, but school administrators, supervisors, and education superintendents lacked the will, and there was a serious safety complacency."]

The government has decided to distinguish between general psychological difficulties and the risk of harming others as it enacts the 'Haneul Law.'

KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

