DeepSeek temporarily blocked

입력 2025.02.18 (00:09)

[Anchor]

The Chinese AI service DeepSeek has been temporarily suspended from being downloaded.

As concerns over information leakage continue, the government has taken measures in consultation with DeepSeek.

Users who have already downloaded the DeepSeek app can continue to use it, but the government advises not to input sensitive information.

Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa has the details.

[Report]

The core of the controversy surrounding DeepSeek's AI service is the concern that the Chinese government can access user information without consent.

In particular, suspicions grew when it was revealed that DeepSeek collects sensitive personal information, including keystroke patterns.

As a result, our government has stepped in directly.

In consultation with DeepSeek, it was decided to suspend new downloads of the DeepSeek AI service from domestic app stores until these issues are resolved.

This measure was agreed upon by DeepSeek and was implemented on February 15.

[Choi Jang-hyuk/Vice Chairman of the Personal Information Protection Commission: "To prevent additional concerns from spreading, we first recommended a temporary suspension and improvements to DeepSeek..."]

The day before the government announcement, DeepSeek removed the clause about collecting 'keystroke patterns' from its terms of service, but it is unclear whether this decision is related to the government's actions.

[Nam Seok/Director of Investigation and Coordination at the Personal Information Protection Commission: "DeepSeek has designated a domestic representative and legal representative. Communication channels have been secured through the representatives and various means."]

However, the clause stating that user information is stored on servers in China remains in the terms of service, leaving the controversy unresolved.

The government has already advised users who have downloaded the DeepSeek app to either delete the app or refrain from entering sensitive personal information while using the service.

This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa reporting.

우정화
우정화 기자

