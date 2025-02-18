‘DeepSeek’ to not be politicized

동영상 고정 취소

Regarding the temporary suspension of the new service of China's generative AI 'DeepSeek' in South Korea, the Chinese government expressed hope that economic and technological issues would not be securitized or politicized.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated during a regular briefing today (Feb. 17) that the Chinese government has consistently required local companies to comply with strict local regulations.



