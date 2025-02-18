News 9

Workers died of CO poisoning

[Anchor]

The autopsy results have confirmed that all six workers who died in the Busan resort fire succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The resort, where the fire occurred, was undergoing urgent construction ahead of its opening, and there are criticisms that proper fire safety training was not conducted.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the details.

[Report]

The resort was under construction with a goal to open in May.

Although it had already received usage approval last December, more than 800 people were involved in interior construction on the day of the fire.

[Family of deceased worker/voice altered: "Since it was scheduled for completion in May, it was rushed, very rushed, and he said the site was a mess."]

It has also been confirmed that the construction company received a 'supplement' order from the local government for the usage approval application submitted last November.

They were supposed to first obtain a 'fire safety completion inspection certificate' from the fire department, but they overlooked this requirement.

[Busan Gijang County Office official/voice altered: "The fire department issued a supplement to us. So we immediately requested the supplement through the online system."]

There are also allegations that during the construction process, not only was there no fire evacuation training for the workers, but even the legally required safety training was not properly conducted.

There are claims that the workers were only asked to sign documents confirming they had received training.

[On-site worker/voice altered: "There was no actual training, and it we were told to sign as if we had received training and go out to work. It was very lacking...."]

The National Forensic Service's autopsy results confirmed that the cause of death for the six workers was carbon monoxide poisoning.

It is presumed that the fire spread rapidly, not allowing the workers to evacuate and causing them to suffocate from toxic gas.

Targeting officials from the construction company, the police are investigating whether the fire safety facilities were properly installed, and they plan to hold a briefing on the progress of the investigation tomorrow (Feb. 18).

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

