Agreement for successful APEC

KBS, Gyeongsangbuk-do, and Gyeongju City signed a business agreement today at the Gyeongbuk Provincial Office for the successful hosting of the APEC Summit, which is set to be held in Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province in October.



The three organizations plan to cooperate by operating joint campaigns and a special promotion period to create a festive atmosphere for APEC.



KBS, as the national public broadcaster, is scheduled to relay and report on the major events of the APEC Summit.



