Gov't and biz leaders head to U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid intense tariff pressure from the United States, South Korean government officials and business leaders are heading to the U.S.



Although it is a bit late, they are contemplating ways to negotiate to give as little as possible while securing practical benefits.



Hanuri reports.



[Report]



The government trade delegation has boarded a flight to the United States.



This is their first trip to the U.S. since Trump's inauguration, and they are starting negotiations to prevent a tariff bomb.



[Park Jong-won/Deputy Minister for Trade, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "We will have discussions and focus on it, and I will provide detailed information after we return. (Are you bringing any so-called deals or gifts?) We will negotiate well and come back."]



Choi Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with business leaders from Samsung, Hyundai, and LG, will also depart for the U.S. the day after tomorrow (Feb.19).



This economic delegation is bringing investment cooperation proposals.



It includes plans to increase imports of U.S. energy, cooperation in the shipbuilding sector, and investments in finished car manufacturing facilities.



The strategy is to give up what's necesary while blocking the waves, a lesson learned from Trump's first term.



[Robert Lighthizer/Former U.S. Trade Representative/2018: "What he has decided to do is to pause the imposition of tariffs with respect to those countries."]



At that time, our government revised the Korea-U.S. FTA by agreeing to maintain tariffs on pickup truck exports to the U.S. for an additional 20 years while easing some regulations on imports of U.S. cars.



There is a need for 'smart measures' that increase imports from the U.S. while minimizing actual damage.



[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research, Hyundai Research Institute: "U.S. cars are not selling well. Even if we import more of them, it won't be a big problem. A strategy to import more energy, agricultural products, and such is probably necessary..."]



The government plans to present a more specific negotiation plan during the visit of the Minister of Industry to the U.S. next week.



This is KBS News, Hanuri.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!