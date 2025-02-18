European leaders gather in Paris

동영상 고정 취소

Ukraine is not the only one absent from the negotiation table.



Europe, which has been supporting Ukraine, is also effectively excluded.



Due to this issue, leaders of major European countries have urgently gathered in Paris, France.



Let's go to the scene.



Reporter Ahn Da-young!

Europe cannot just sit back and watch the ceasefire negotiations, right?



The negotiations are accelerating under the leadership of the United States and Russia, and a U.S. official has publicly stated that "there is no place for Europe at the ceasefire negotiation table," which has made Europe anxious.



The meeting will start in about two hours at the Élysée Palace.



Leaders from major countries including the UK, Germany, and Italy, as well as the President of the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General, are expected to attend.



Europe is feeling perplexed as it is being excluded from discussions on the ceasefire in Ukraine, which is directly related to its own security.



There are also concerns and dissatisfaction that, while they cannot even participate in the negotiations, they will only be asked to fulfill a role assigned to them based on agreements between the U.S. and Russia without gaining anything.



Yes, what measures are expected to be discussed at the meeting?



The key issue will be the deployment of European troops to Ukraine.



The idea is to establish a Europe-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine after the war.



A day before the meeting, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer officially stated that he could deploy peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.



The Prime Minister of Sweden also indicated that troop deployment is possible.



The deployment of peacekeeping troops has been an idea consistently proposed by France, and if France and the UK lay the groundwork, it could gain momentum.



In addition, the leaders are expected to discuss measures for Europe to take the lead in security through increased defense spending, as well as the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership.



This has been Ahn Da-young reporting from Paris for KBS News.



