Trump- Putin summit possible

[Anchor]



Movements to end the Ukraine war are progressing rapidly.



First, high-level officials from the United States and Russia will meet in Saudi Arabia tomorrow.



If there are positive results, it is expected to lead to a U.S.-Russia summit.



Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.



[Report]



U.S. President Trump stated that he could meet with Russian President Putin as soon as possible.



The agenda for the meeting is the end of the Ukraine war.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "It could be very soon. It'll be soob. We'll see what happens. But they are meeting right now and there's more."]



The Kremlin is also positive about the meeting.



It could happen as early as this month, with Saudi Arabia being a likely location.



Preparations for preliminary work are also underway.



Tomorrow, high-level talks between the U.S. and Russia will be held in Saudi Arabia.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will attend, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and others will participate in the discussions.



Details regarding post-war borders and how to prevent the recurrence of war are expected to be coordinated.



However, Ukraine, a party to the war, is excluded from the negotiations tomorrow.



Ukraine has stated that no one should trust Putin and that it cannot accept any negotiation results that exclude them.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement."]



U.S. President Trump mentioned that Ukrainian President Zelensky would also participate in discussions for the end of the war, but did not explain when or how he would be included in the negotiations.



This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



